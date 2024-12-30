Joe Biden Pays Tribute To Jimmy Carter As Example Of “Simple Decency,” Sets National Day Of Mourning — Update

UPDATED, with details on National Day of Mourning: President Joe Biden has ordered all U.S. flags on federal public buildings and grounds be flown at half-staff for the next 30 days to honor Jimmy Carter, who died today at age 100.

Biden also set January 9 as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States.

In remarks this evening, Biden paid tribute to his “great friend” and predecessor in the White House, as a man of “simple decency” who “lived a life measured not by words, but by his deeds.”

In remarks in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Biden is on vacation, the president also recalled the support that Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, gave to him after his son, Beau, died of cancer.

“Jimmy knew the ravages of the disease too well,” Biden said. “He lost his father, his brother, his sisters, to this terrible disease. So when Jimmy was diagnosed, we did our best to comfort him.” Carter’s brain cancer, diagnosed in 2015, went into remission.

“In today’s world, someone could [look] at Jimmy Carter and see a man of a bygone era with honesty and character. Faith and humility mattered. But I don’t believe it’s a bygone era. I see a man not only of our time, but for all times, someone who embodies the most fundamental human values we can never let slip away.”

Like Carter, Biden is leaving office after one term. A reporter asked the president what inspired him about the 39th president, whose post-presidential humanitarian work helped earn him the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Never give up hope. Never give up hope,” Biden said. “I mean it from the bottom of my heart. So much negative this month.”

“I think that what Jimmy Carter is an example of is just simple decency, simple decency, and I think that is what the rest of the world looks to America for,” Biden said.

In an earlier statement, Biden said that he will be ordering an official state funeral for the former president, but that details were still being arranged with Carter’s family.

Traditionally, during such ceremonies, the former president lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda, followed by a funeral at Washington National Cathedral.

“Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian,” Biden said in his statement.



“Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.”

Biden said last year that Carter had asked him to deliver his eulogy. Biden was the first sitting U.S. senator to endorse Carter’s presidential bid in 1975, when his run for the White House was still considered a long shot bid.



“With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe,” Biden said.



“He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.”

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited Carter and Rosalynn Carter at their home in Plains in 2021. “We sat and talked about the old days,” Biden said, per the AP. Rosalynn Carter died last year. The Carters had been married for 77 years.



“We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts,” Biden said in his statement.



“To the entire Carter family, we send our gratitude for sharing them with America and the world. To their staff – from the earliest days to the final ones – we have no doubt that you will continue to do the good works that carry on their legacy.



“And to all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning – the good life – study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility. He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people – decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.”

The Carters were present at the last state funeral, held in 2018 for former President George H.W. Bush.





