Joe Biden pushes out 99% of 'Investing in America' funds before Donald Trump's return

WASHINGTON ― The Biden administration has pushed out nearly all available funds from President Joe Biden's signature climate and economic laws as the White House works to ensure his "Investing in America" legacy survives the incoming Trump administration.

The federal government has awarded 99% of existing grant funding for clean energy, infrastructure and manufacturing projects, totaling about $750 billion, according to a new 75-page White House report obtained by USA TODAY that breaks down the spending before Biden leaves office Monday.

The distributed funds include only money available through the 2024 fiscal year ‒ underscoring Biden's reliance on the Trump team to maintain future spending.

Biden will discuss the progress report ‒ which outlines what Biden calls "the most significant investment in America since the New Deal" ‒ during remarks Friday afternoon to mayors gathered in Washington for the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting. It's currently scheduled to be Biden's final public address before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in Monday.

"We are now better positioned than any nation in the world to win the economic competition of the 21st century," Biden says in the report.

(Read full report here.)

President Joe Biden delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2025.

The awarded grants represent available money in the current fiscal year or earlier from massive spending packages that stretch out a decade: a $1 trillion infrastructure law, $53 billion in subsidies for microchip companies from the CHIPS and Science Act, and about $400 billion for clean-energy projects from the Inflation Reduction Act, including incentives to support the manufacturing of products like electric cars, solar panels and batteries.

About 90% of the existing grant funding has been formally obligated, meaning the government has entered into a binding contract with the recipient of the grants.

'Really hard to reverse'

Trump has threatened to roll back many Biden policies on climate and energy outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act, which the then-Democratic-controlled Congress approved in 2022 before Republicans took power in the House.

But the contracting process effectively safeguards many projects. A future administration cannot rescind or withdraw grants awarded to private companies from the CHIPS Act or other laws ‒ even if the funding hasn't gone out ‒ unless the recipient is found in breach of contract, the White House says.

Biden is also betting the clean-energy factories and other projects are so popular in red-leaning districts and states that congressional Republicans will lack the political will to roll back the policies.

"I think the change that we have seen over the last four years through these investments is really hard to reverse," said Natalie Quillian, Biden's outgoing White House deputy chief of staff. "And I think you're not just seeing it from the federal government, you're seeing it from the private sector. You're seeing it from state government. You're seeing it from local government."

A Form Energy battery factory can be seen currently under construction on land formerly occupied by the Weirton Steel Company, Aug 28, 2023 in Weirton, WVA, United States.

The final spending allocations follow what White House chief of staff Jeff Zients in a White House memo last month called a "sprint to the finish line" with Biden charging his administration to award as much funding as possible.

Yet as Biden prepares to leave the White House, he has expressed frustration about the disconnect between projects that can take several years to materialize and Americans' immediate economic anxieties about inflation.

"I think that we would've been a hell of a lot better off had we been able to go much harder at getting some of these projects in the ground quicker," Biden told USA TODAY in an exclusive interview earlier this month. "There are things that are going to create enormous wealth and work out there, but it takes time."

By the numbers: Biden's climate and economic record

The report on Biden's spending programs breaks down the status of infrastructure and other projects. It also includes projections if the Trump administration carries out the infrastructure spending. Highlights include:

82,000 infrastructure and clean-energy projects underway

200,000 miles of road repairs underway (356,300 miles of highway are on track to be repaired by the end of 2026)

12,300 bridges are under repair (20,800 bridges on track to be repaired by the end of 2026)

18 of the nation's most economically significant bridges have received funding for repairs

1 million lead pipes on track to be replaced by end of 2028

3 million homes and businesses connected to high-speed internet

100 gigawatts of clean energy generation created through clean-energy investments

5,000 miles of major new electric transmission lines erected to improve electric grid resilience

$1 trillion in private-sector investments in clean energy and manufacturing in the United States

299 federally funded electric vehicle charging stations through the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, which provides funding to states to expand the nation's EV charger network

207,000 EV chargers are now publicly available nationwide, the White House says, putting the U.S. ahead of Biden's goal for a network of 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030.

300,000 Americans who have received $7,500 tax credits to purchase new electric vehicles or $4,000 tax credit to buy a used electric vehicle

