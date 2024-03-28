Joe Biden to raise $25m in a star-studded ‘historic’ event with Obama and Clinton

President Biden will share the stage with his ex-boss, Barack Obama at the fundraiser - Alex Brandon/AP

Joe Biden is set to raise a record-breaking $25m (£19.8m) in a single fundraising event featuring Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and a smattering of celebrities on Thursday night.

The Biden-Harris campaign arranged a reception at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for top donors, some of whom were charged $100,000 for a photo with all three Democrat presidents.

The event offered donors different tiers of access depending on how much money they donated to the campaign.

Mr Biden, Mr Obama and Mr Clinton will be interviewed by Stephen Colbert, a late-night talk show host, and the campaign had booked performers like Queen Latifah, Lizzo and Ben Platt to entertain guests.

Mr Obama, who served in the White House with Mr Biden as his vice president from 2009 to 2017, travelled with his old running mate on Air Force One. They waved as they descended the plane’s steps upon arrival at John F Kennedy International Airport and got into the motorcade for the ride into Manhattan.

Mr Biden and Mr Obama arriving in New York on Air Force One - Derek French/Shutterstock

The record-breaking fundraising haul comes as Mr Biden is struggling in national opinion polls, which show Donald Trump with a consistent lead of between one and three percentage points.

Mr Trump’s campaign has raised significantly less money than Mr Biden’s in recent months and is experiencing a cash crunch as the Republican nominee attempts to pay his legal bills from campaign funds.

Organisers of a fundraiser for Mr Trump said they expected to raise $33 million at an event next week in Palm Beach, Florida, the Financial Times reports.

The amount cannot be verified until campaign disclosure filings are published. If accurate, it would effectively double the Trump campaign’s cash on hand, although this would still be some way off Mr Biden’s election war chest.

“The response to our fundraising efforts has been overwhelming, and we’ve raised over $33mn so far,” John Paulson, the hedge fund manager hosting the event, claimed.

“There is massive support amongst a broad spectrum of donors. The dinner is relatively small in nature, and we are almost at our cap.”

Two other people familiar with the event confirmed the fundraising total to the newspaper.

Mr Biden had $155 million in cash on hand through the end of February, compared with $37 million for Trump and his Save America political action committee.

At the event, donors could give $100,000 for a photo with all three presidents, and $250,000 for access to an on-site reception. A donation of $500,000 would secure donors an invite to a more exclusive gathering. Supporters who made smaller donations were told they could dial into the event virtually for $25.

Jill Biden, the First Lady, is slated to host an after-party for donors after the main event concluded with 500 guests and D-Nice, a DJ and record producer.

“This historic raise is a show of strong enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice President Harris and a testament to the unprecedented fundraising machine we’ve built,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Biden-Harris campaign’s co–chairman.

“Unlike our opponent, every dollar we’re raising is going to reach the voters who will decide this election - communicating the president’s historic record, his vision for the future and laying plain the stakes of this election.”

‘All hell breaks loose’

Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said the event showed Mr Biden was “mentally deficient” and needed to rely on the support of his predecessors.

Mr Trump’s supporters were sent a text message on Thursday morning describing the event as “bad”, adding: “Tonight all hell breaks loose!”.

On Wednesday, the former president said Mr Obama was “spitting in the face” of Americans by supporting Mr Biden.

The event comes after Mr Obama was reported to be holding regular calls with Mr Biden’s top strategists, and appeared in person for a campaign meeting in the White House.

Although Mr Biden has emphasised his former boss’s support, his campaign operates differently to Mr Obama’s 2008 and 2012 election bids, with heavy support from the Democratic National Committee. Mr Obama preferred to run his campaigns from a separate office in Chicago.

Also in New York on Thursday, Mr Trump attended the wake of Jonathan Diller, an NYPD officer who was gunned down at a traffic stop on Monday evening.

Mr Trump’s spokesman said he had decided to attend the event on Long Island because he was moved by Mr Diller’s “senseless and tragic death”.