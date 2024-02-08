Joe Biden Says He Talked To Another Dead World Leader In Repeated Anecdote

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he spoke to German Chancellor Helmut Kohl at the 2021 G7 summit ― even though Kohl died in 2017 and had been out of power since 1998.

Angela Merkel was chancellor in 2021.

Biden made the misstatement twice at separate fundraisers in New York, outletsreported. Last weekend, he committed a similar gaffe in Las Vegas, mixing up French President Emmanuel Macron with François Mitterrand, the former French leader who died in 1996.

On Wednesday, Biden cleaned up the Macron part, but couldn’t get his chancellors straight in the same anecdote.

“And then Helmut Kohl turned to me and said, ‘What would you say, Mr. President, if you picked up the London Times and learned that a thousand people had broken down the doors of the British Parliament, killed some bobbies on the way in, to deny the prime minister to take office,’” Biden recalled in alluding to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, per Bloomberg. He repeated the error at another event for donors, according to reports.

Both Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 77, have committed verbal blunders on their road to a probable rematch in November ― but fewer voters are concerned about the “mental and physical health” of the criminally indicted former president than about Biden’s, according to a new NBC poll.

Here’s video of Biden’s Macron/Mitterrand flub in Vegas:

Related...