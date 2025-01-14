Joe Biden Taps MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell for Final Interview as President

Ross A. Lincoln
·2 min read

For what is likely to be his final interview before the end of his presidency, Joe Biden will meet in the Oval Office with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

The interview will air on Thursday’s episode of “The Last Word” at 10:00 p.m., MSNBC announced Monday.

“Biden will discuss his legacy as he prepares to leave the White House following the inauguration of President-elect Trump, his five decades of public service, and economic and legislative accomplishments that will endure after his presidency,” the network said in a statement.

No word if the special will cover other topics, such as his son, Hunter Biden’s legal troubles that bedeviled Biden’s presidency, or his continued insistence that he would have won the 2024 election.

The special will come 4 days before Donald Trump cements one of Biden’s greatest failures as president — the inability or refusal to hold Trump accountable for his failed 2021 coup attempt — by being sworn into office for a second term.

The news follows the announcement that network star Rachel Maddow will be returning to a 5-nights-a-week schedule for the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency, a special run of “The Rachel Maddow Show” episodes called “Trumpland: The First 100 Days.”

The series will begin with Maddow leading MSNBC’s live coverage of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 starting at 10 a.m. ET. She’ll be joined by O’Donnell, Alex Wagner, Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, Ari Melber, Chris Hayes, Stephanie Ruhle and Jen Psaki.

It’s understandable that MSNBC would ratchet up its biggest star for what will likely be a consequential — and harrowing — three months. Particularly given the viewer exodus that followed the shocking outcome of the 2024 election.

That said, MSNBC has consistently pointed out that such viewership drops on partisan programming are common after elections. For instance, Fox News saw a similar drop after the 2020 election. And the network says it’s seen a 25% jump in primetime viewership since Jan. 7.

We’ll see if those viewers tune in for Biden’s last hurrah, or skip what is likely to dredge up some trauma from last year.

