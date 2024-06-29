Joe Biden ‘tired after 4pm’, aides say

Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they exit the stage during a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday - REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Joe Biden gets tired after 4pm, according to aides, which might explain his dismal performance on Thursday’s 9pm debate.

Citing people close to the president, Axios reported that Mr Biden’s day is planned to ensure public events in front of a camera occur between 10am and 4pm.

Outside of those hours, he is likely to become tired and make verbal blunders, the website reported.

Biden’s team made the call to film the debate without a live studio audience, while the president also won a coin toss to choose his preferred spot on the stage.

But the time of the debate being outside the hours in which he functions best appeared to go against him, as he bumbled his way through the 90-minute head-to-head and had to be helped off the stage at the end by his wife.

Donald Trump offered rare praise for Joe Biden at a rally in Virginia yesterday, saying he polls best of the other Democrat candidates

A group of wealthy Democrat donors discussed how they could get in touch with Jill Biden to persuade her husband to pull out of the race after Thursday’s debate, according to the New York Times

Foreign diplomats have reacted with bafflement and horror to President Joe Biden’s performance, raising fears of what a future Trump Administration might spell for the war in Ukraine

Jill Biden has encouraged her husband to remain in the US election race despite mounting pressure on the president to step down

Three in ten Democrats say Vice President Kamala Harris should be the party’s nominee if Joe Biden drops out, according to a poll by Morning Consult

05:50 PM BST

Trump claims journalists ‘all screamed’ over ‘greatest debate performance’

Donald Trump claimed journalists “all screamed that I had had the greatest debate performance” in the history of presidential debates.

Following the CNN face-to-face with Joe Biden, whose performance has been deplored by people within his party, Trump said: “As I walked off the stage on Thursday night, at the end of the highly anticipated “Debate,” anchors, political reporters and all screamed that I had had the greatest debate performance in the long and storied history of Presidential Debates.”

“They all said, effectively, “Trump was fantastic!” This theme was universal, even at CNN & MSDNC, but by Friday evening it was all about the poor performance of Crooked Joe, and not so much about how well I did. Oh well, that’s the way it is but, importantly, the result is the same!!!”

05:26 PM BST

Foreign diplomats baffled over debate

Foreign diplomats have reacted with bafflement and horror to President Joe Biden’s poor performance debate, raising fears of what a future Trump Administration might spell for the war in Ukraine, write James Rothwell and Ben Riley-Smith.

Several foreign diplomats told CNN, the US broadcaster, that the debate was “hard to watch,” while one Arab diplomat claimed that Donald Trump “ate [Mr Biden] alive.”

A Polish minister went even further in a post on social media which called on Mr Biden to “ride into the sunset” like the noble Roman emperor-philosopher Marcus Aurelius.

“Marcus Aurelius was a great emperor but he screwed up his succession by passing the baton to his feckless son Commudos (He, from the Gladiator). Whose disastrous role started Rome’s decline. It’s important to manage one’s ride into the sunset,” said Radek Sikorski, the foreign minister of Poland.

04:57 PM BST

Hundreds of rioters convicted over January 6 insurrection could be freed

The Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors went too far in charging people with trying to obstruct Congress, writes David Millward.

Hundreds of rioters convicted for their part in the Jan 6 insurrection could be freed after a Supreme Court ruling on Thursday. In a decision that could have implications for Donald Trump, the court held that prosecutors had gone too far in charging more than 350 people with trying to obstruct Congress when they tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. The case was brought by Joseph Fischer, a former police officer, who was part of the mob which stormed the Capitol in Washington DC. Along with hundreds of other rioters he had been prosecuted by the Department of Justice, which argued that the rioters who forced their way into the Capitol had been guilty of obstructing an official procedure. Read the full story

04:22 PM BST

Biden campaign nets $30 million over Thursday and Friday

President Joe Biden’s campaign said it raised more than $27 million on Thursday and Friday, including $3 million at a New York City fundraiser focused on the LGBTQ+ community.

Mr Biden is looking to reassure donors that he is fully up to the challenge of beating Donald Trump, a message he is due to deliver at a fundraiser today.

Jill Biden told supporters on Friday that he said to her after the debate, “You know, Jill, I don’t know what happened. I didn’t feel that great.” The first lady then said she responded to him, “Look, Joe, we are not going to let 90 minutes define the four years that you’ve been president.”

03:58 PM BST

Trump campaign hopes Biden stays in race as ex-president changes tone

Donald Trump offered rare praise for Joe Biden at a rally in Virginia yesterday, saying he polls best of the other Democrat candidates.

Mr Trump refrained from joining the growing chorus of Democrats who want Mr Biden to step down and make way for a younger, more competent candidate ahead of the election.

Though predictably mocking Mr Biden’s performance in Thursday’s debate too, Mr Trump also said he didn’t believe the Democrats would abandon him “because he does better in polls than any of the Democrats they talk about.”

The change of tone from recent weeks, when Mr Trump said he couldn’t imagine Mr Biden would stay in the race, is believed to be part of a strategy to avoid a more favourite candidate running for the Democrats.

“Biden’s not going anywhere,” Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump campaign adviser, told NBC News.

“The only way Joe Biden is dumped off the ticket is if he voluntarily decides he’s not going to do it, and he’s not going to make that decision.”

03:40 PM BST

Pictured: ‘Biden has my vote’, says supporter

Despite looking glum as he watched the live TV debate, Jocardo Ralston, 47, from Pennsylvania, said Biden still has his vote.

Watching the programme at Tillie’s Lounge in Cincinnati, he said: “Biden has my vote because there is nothing at this point that Trump can say,” said Mr Ralston.

Jocardo Ralston, 47, from Pennsylvania, reacts as they look up to a television to watch the presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at Tillie's Lounge on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Cincinnati. "Biden has my vote because there is nothing at this point that Trump can say," said Ralston. For many voters in the U.S., there's despair in the air after the presidential debate this past week. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

03:09 PM BST

Jill Biden encourages Joe to stay in race despite debate disaster

The next few days will be crucial in deciding whether Joe Biden’s position is untenable as critics urge him to bow out gracefully, writes James Rothwell.

Jill Biden has encouraged her husband to remain in the US election race despite mounting pressure on the president to step down after his disastrous debate performance. The First Lady, who has been married to Mr Biden since 1977, has told him they would “stay in the race”, according to a report in the New York Times. “Her thinking, according to people close to her, was that it was a bad night. And bad nights end,” it reported. Sources close to the president have said the next three or four days will be crucial in establishing whether Mr Biden’s position is untenable after he repeatedly struggled to speak coherently during the debate.

Read the full story

02:49 PM BST

Silicon valley donors discussed reaching Jill Biden in wake of debate

A group of wealthy Democrat donors discussed how they could get in touch with Jill Biden to persuade her husband to pull out of the race after Thursday’s debate, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper said billionaires Ron Conway and Laurene Powell Jobs were among a group of Silicon Valley donors who were messaging each other in a state of alarm, following the president’s bad performance.

They wondered how they could get in touch with someone from the Biden team to reach Ms Biden and have her exert pressure on her husband to step down ahead of the election.

02:14 PM BST

‘Three in ten Democrats say Harris should be the party’s nominee if Biden drops out’

Three in ten Democrats say Vice President Kamala Harris should be the party’s nominee if Joe Biden drops out, according to a poll by Morning Consult following Thursday’s debate.

“While our post-debate survey shows President Joe Biden has lost no immediate ground to Trump, most voters, including a 47% plurality of Democrats, say Biden should be replaced as the Democratic candidate for president,” said the polling company.

“A clear majority of debate-viewing voters (57%) say Trump performed best on Thursday, including 19% of Democrats, 60% of independents and 93% of Republicans,” it added.

01:52 PM BST

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski appears to suggest Biden should go

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski appeared to suggest Joe Biden should enact a responsible succession plan.

Posting on X, Mr Sikorski made the following post after Thursday’s debate:

Marcus Aurelius was a great emperor but he screwed up his succession by passing the baton to his feckless son Commodus (He, from the Gladiator).

Whose disastrous rule started Rome's decline.

It's important to manage one's ride into the sunset. — Radek Sikorski (@radeksikorski) June 28, 2024

01:27 PM BST

How can the Democrats oust Biden?

The party is discussing replacing president as 2024 nominee after disastrous debate performance - but this could spark more chaos and division, writes Rachel Slater.

Joe Biden’s disastrous performance in the first presidential debate has sparked panic among Democrats, with senior party leaders casting around for the best way to replace him as the party’s nominee. The Democrat leader took on Donald Trump in a 90-minute clash that saw the 81-year-old freeze several times as he struggled to address questions from the moderators. It is close to impossible at this stage for Democrats to compel Mr Biden to stand aside. Mr Biden won almost all the delegates from the 50 states that held Democratic primaries to choose the candidate for the 2024 elections.

Read the full piece

01:00 PM BST

Iowa Supreme Court rules abortion ban now in effect

Today, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the state's extreme abortion ban can go into effect.



That means Iowa is now the twenty-second state with an abortion ban imposed by Republican elected officials, putting women's lives in jeopardy.



This should never happen in America. pic.twitter.com/Ap3Zron3fg — President Biden (@POTUS) June 28, 2024

12:33 PM BST

Jill Biden ‘encourages’ Joe to stay in race

Jill Biden is all in with Joe to continue his fight for the presidency despite his disastrous debate with Donald Trump on Thursday.

The first lady is seen as holding the decisive vote on whether Joe Biden heeds calls to drop out of the race and let a younger candidate take his place, such is the closeness of their relationship.

Ms Biden has looked to brush off Joe’s poor performance in which he mumbled, stumbled and trailed off mid-sentence.

And despite calls from Democrat donors for Mr Biden to stand down, she remains defiant that her husband can win the election, the New York Times reported, citing people close to the First Lady.

On Friday the NYT wrote in an editorial that Mr Biden’s position had become untenable and that for the good of the country he should step down. In a Morning Consult poll released by Axios on Friday, 60 per cent of voters say Mr Biden should “definitely” or “probably” be replaced as the Democratic candidate.

Donors are becoming increasingly frustrated but according to one, Mr Biden’s camp showed no sign of yielding after the debate.

“They’re saying, ‘We just had one bad night,’” one prominent Democratic donor familiar with the event was quoted by Politico as saying.

Late on Friday party donors and congressmen called on Mr Biden to abandon his run for re-election, saying he has been told he has a week to win over Democrats or they will move to oust him.

11:52 AM BST

Joe Biden given one week to stand down

President’s supporters call on him to abandon campaign after shaky debate performance against Donald Trump, write Tony Diver and Ben Riley-Smith.

Joe Biden has been told he has a week to win over Democrats or they will move to oust him after a disastrous performance in the first presidential debate. Party donors and congressmen called on Mr Biden to abandon his run for re-election to the presidency after he fluffed his lines repeatedly and at one point froze completely during the first head-to-head debate of the 2024 election campaign. In a shaky, hoarse voice, the 81-year-old launched attacks on Donald Trump and defended his policy record, pausing several times to repeat his sentences or correct himself. Trump was widely acknowledged the winner of CNN’s Thursday night debate. On Friday afternoon, Mr Biden insisted in a defiant speech in North Carolina he could still win the election but told supporters: “I know I’m not a young man…I don’t debate as well as I used to.

Read the full story

11:31 AM BST

Trump refrains from urging Biden to step down

Donald Trump didn’t shy away from laying into Joe Biden after their debate on Thursday but stopped short of joining in the chorus for him to step down.

Mr Trump said Mr Biden was the toughest competitor he would get and that his criticisms of him were not related to his age.

“He studied so hard that he didn’t know what the hell he was doing,” Trump, 78, said of his 81-year-old rival, adding: “It’s not his age, it’s his competence.”

Mr Biden stumbled his way through the 90 minute debate on Friday, trailing off at times and appearing confused.

Some observers say that Mr Trump will be hoping the Democrats keep Mr Biden rather than swap him for a more competant opponent able to better challenge the former president.

“It was the sum of all my fears,” one Trump adviser told CNBC in response to the idea that Mr Biden might be replaced ahead of the election.

11:10 AM BST

Pictured: Trump’s rally in Chesapeake on Friday

Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Chesapeake on Friday - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

10:43 AM BST

New York Times calls on Joe Biden to step down

Liberal newspaper’s editorial board accuses president of ‘reckless gamble’ in major shift against White House, writes Tony Diver.

The New York Times has called on Joe Biden to stand down from the presidential race and relinquish the Democratic nomination to a “stronger candidate” who would have a better chance of beating Donald Trump. In an article by its editorial board, the newspaper accused Mr Biden of a “reckless gamble” by continuing his re-election bid after a disastrous appearance on the debate stage with Trump on Thursday night. At the debate, Mr Biden repeatedly struggled to deliver his lines, made factual mistakes and froze in response to moderator questions. “There are Democratic leaders better equipped to present clear, compelling and energetic alternatives to a second Trump presidency,” The New York Times said.

Read the full story

10:27 AM BST

Biden rallies for LGBTQ+ rights as he looks to shake off an uneven debate performance

President Joe Biden courted LGBTQ+ voters with two New York events on Friday and warned about Donald Trump returning to the White House, as he looked to shake off a widely panned debate performance.

Mr Biden inaugurated a visitor center at the Stonewall National Monument with singer Elton John and later headlined a Pride Month fundraiser.

“You marked a turning point in civil rights in America,” Mr Biden told the crowd at the Stonewall monument, a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride for decades.

He added, that “we remain in a battle for the soul of America” but “I look around at the pride, hope and life that all of you, all of you, bring, and I know it’s a battle that we’re going to win.”