ABC News

Any voter who listened to a stump speech from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley during her primary campaign against Donald Trump -- which she just ended -- was likely to hear a variation of one message: The former president can't win in November because he's been losing a notable minority of Republican voters. Haley was exaggerating. For example, in the 15 GOP states that voted on Super Tuesday, she has gotten less than 20% in six of them, with some ballots still being counted.