Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race

President Joe Biden has decided to withdraw himself from the 2024 presidential race.

Biden’s decision comes 24 days after his concerning showing at the first presidential debate against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump — and with less than four months to go until Election Day, on Nov. 5.

Biden announced his decision to withdraw in a statement posted on X, writing, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden’s stammering, misstatements and intermittent, glassy stares during the June 27 debate sparked a national conversation about the 81-year-old incumbent’s age and mental acuity, to a degree that inner D.C. circles worried that his candidacy was no longer strong enough to fend off Trump’s bid at a second White House term.

Nearly 70% of all TVLine readers said that Trump bested Biden in their first face-off of the election cycle.

Recently, Biden allegedly confided in one ally that “if he has two more events like” that first debate, he may not be able to savage his candidacy and thus will decide to step down, the New York Times reported on July 3 — though a White House spokesperson said at the time that the hearsay was “absolutely false.”

The day after that debate in Atlanta, Biden addressed his most vocal critics during a rousing speech in North Carolina. “I know I’m not a young man,” he said. “I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don’t talk as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job, I know how to get things done. And I know what millions of Americans know: When you get knocked down, you get back up.”

In the wake of Biden’s scrutinized debate performance, his reelection team aimed to change the narrative by lining him up for a campaign trail sitdown with Good Morning America and This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos. A first look was set to air July 5 on ABC’s World News Tonight, followed by additional excerpts on that weekend’s episodes of GMA. The extended interview will then air in two parts — Sunday, July 7, on This Week, and Monday, July 8, on GMA.

The first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle came four weeks after Trump, now a convicted felon, was found guilty on all 34 counts in a hush money trial tied to payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump is due be sentenced on July 11, but that timing could change due to the Supreme Court’s recent and controversial ruling on presidential immunity.

The June 27 debate was the first of two to be held ahead of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Biden and Trump had agreed to meet again on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in a debate that will air on ABC with David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC News moderating.

