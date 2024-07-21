Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race

President Joe Biden (C) and First Lady Jill Biden (L), with granddaughters Finnegan Biden (2-R) and Naomi Biden (R) watch fireworks on the National Mall from the Truman balcony of the White House during a celebration of Independence Day in Washington, DC, on Sunday, July 4, 2021. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI

July 21 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden quickly reacted on social media on Sunday about her husband Joe Biden's announcement not to seek election for a second term as president.

She reposted Biden's letter announcing his choice on Instagram, along with the double pink heart emoji.

The president had been relying on Jill Biden for advice. NBC News reported last week she also has been consulting with his son Hunter and his younger sister, Valerie Owens.

Owens was senior advisor to his successful 2020 presidential campaign, as well as U.S. Senate runs.

The president has been at his home in Delaware, recovering after announcing Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19. It wasn't reported whether she was with him.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk across the South Lawn towards the White House after landing in Marine One on Sunday, July 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. The President and First Lady are returning to the White House after campaign events in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI

Jill Biden has plans to be in Paris to lead the U.S. delegation at the Summer Olympics, which start Friday.

Originally, she was to be part of a fundraiser on Thursday in Paris hosted by former U.S. Ambassador to the EU Tony Gardner, Belinda de Gaudemar, and Lorna Johnson.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will lead the delegation to the closing ceremony on Aug. 11.

Biden was also expected to attend some Olympic events during her trip to Paris, a White House official said.

Naomi, the president's granddaughter, wrote on X: "To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours."

She said she was proud of her "pop," who has served the country "with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction."

"Not only has he been -- and will continue to be -- the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation's history," Naomi said.

"He has been at the center of, and had a material impact on, literally every single major issue that our country and world has faced for 50 years. Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him."

Naomi Biden became the first granddaughter of a president to get married at the White House in November 2022.

Biden has seven grandchildren from his two sons: Hunter and Beau from his first wife, Nelia Hunter -- who died in a car crash with one daughter in 1972. Naomi's father is Hunter Biden. Joe and Jill Biden have a daughter, Ashley, who has not yet publicly commented on her father's decision.