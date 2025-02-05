Joe Biden's not ready for retirement yet as he signs with Los Angeles talent agency

Joe Biden has retired from US politics but it seems that he has now set his gaze upon an active public life.

The former president, who officially bowed out after Donald Trump’s win, has signed with a top Los Angeles talent agency who is famous for representing the likes of Brad Pitt and Ariana Grande.

Mr Biden is now being represented by the Los Angeles talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) once again, after he used to collaborate with the firm prior to landing the top job in Washington.

He was previously represented by the firm from 2017 to 2020, during Mr Trump's first stint as president, when he used the time to publish his memoir Promise Me, Dad: A Year Of Hope, Hardship And Purpose.

It has left people wondering if he will be writing another tell-all book about his time in office, where he led the country through unprecedented events including the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAA announced its partnership with Mr Biden online, with Richard Lovett, its co-chairman, writing: "President Biden is one of America's most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs.

"His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

As well as rumours of him writing a new book, here are a few ideas of what else he might get up to...

Academic endeavours

The president has not elaborated on plans for life beyond his tenure spent in the White House, but has hinted he would like to continue working on foreign and domestic policy.

“Although I’m leaving, you’re stuck with me, I’m not going away,” Biden told The View in September.

“Because there are so many other things I want to do in terms of the Biden Institute Penn on foreign policy [and] the Biden Institute in Delaware on domestic policy to keep the things going that we started, and I think we can get it done,” he said.

The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, of the University of Pennsylvania, is a thinktank named after Biden, located in Washington, DC.

After leaving his role as vice president in 2017, Mr Biden used the institute as his main office in DC, and later, in 2022, a cache of classified documents were found there, prompting an investigation.

Fundraise for a presidential library

Mr Biden is expected to fundraise for his presidential library, a facility usually created in honour of a former president. It would most likely be located in the outgoing president’s home state of Delaware.

Officials have reportedly enlisted at least one Biden administration ambassador to help with fundraising.

Plans for the project follow work starting three years ago on the Barack Obama Presidential Center, library and museum in Chicago. Work is expected to be completed by 2026.

Join the ex-presidents’ club

A long-time enthusiast of political tradition, Mr Biden could well embrace membership in the ex-presidents’ club, comprising a whole host of former commanders-in-chief.

Generally, they meet at historical events, inaugurations and sit together at VIP funerals.

Former presidents also sometimes take on special projects together, such as promoting vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic or raising money after natural disasters.

It looks as though Mr Biden could receive a warm welcome into the club, as positive exchanges have previously been made between himself and former presidents. Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton recorded a video ahead of his 2021 inauguration, praising peaceful presidential succession as a core of American democracy.

Where will Joe Biden live?

When he leaves the White House in a matter of days, Mr Biden is likely to head to Delaware, to his and the First Lady’s homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.

The pair are expected to spend more time with their children, grandchildren, and now great-grandchild.

Throughout their time in the White House, the Bidens have displayed an unwavering commitment to their family and a deep fondness of Delaware and its community.