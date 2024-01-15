Joe Biden's reelection campaign raises $97 million in 4th quarter, giving him a record war chest

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden's reelection campaign raised more than $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 giving the incumbent president a campaign war chest of $117 million while his Republican rivals spend heavily in the GOP primary fight.

Biden's cash-on-hand is a record amount for a Democratic presidential candidate at this juncture of the election cycle, according to his campaign.

“This historic haul − proudly powered by strong and growing grassroots enthusiasm − sends a clear message: the Team Biden-Harris coalition knows the stakes of this election and is ready to win this November,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

The campaign of former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner to secure the Republican nomination, has not released its fourth-quarter fundraising figures. Nor has Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's campaign said it raised $24 million in the fourth quarter.

"While most of the Republicans have not yet announced their fundraising numbers, we fully expect to lap them − several times," said TJ Ducklo, senior advisor for the Biden campaign.

The Biden campaign reported having $91 million on hand at the beginning of October following a $71 million third-quarter fundraising haul. The Trump campaign had $37.5 million on hand in October, raising $45.5 million in the third quarter.

Biden's fourth-quarter haul, which includes money raised between Oct. 1 and the end of the year, was bolstered by the campaign's strongest fundraising month yet in December. Biden has now raised $235 million since announcing his reelection bid in April from nearly 1 million donors. The campaign says 97% of donations have been less than $200, with an average contribution of $41.88.

