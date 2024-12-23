Joe Biden's Sweet Holiday Video Card With Christmas Trees Produces 1 Major Gripe

President Joe Biden released a simple holiday video card over the weekend that conservatives still found objectionable.

The 20-second clip featured decorated Christmas trees in the White House, a toy truck filled with presents and paper doves hanging overhead.

“Wishing your home peace and light this holiday season,” the caption of the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, read.

Wishing your home peace and light this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/EkfGMvp3GB — President Biden (@POTUS) December 21, 2024

And yet critics found something to grouse about.

Outrage that the greeting didn’t specifically include the word “Christmas” or “Merry Christmas” filled the comments.

“Holiday season? You mean MERRY CHRISTMAS,” one person wrote.

“Please tell Biden it’s called Christmas,” another commented.

The reaction came off as a collective salvo in the conservative-invented “war on Christmas.” Past and incoming President Donald Trump has persistently claimed he is that nonexistent battle’s greatest warrior to save Christmas.

Trump has claimed to have restored Christmas retail traditions and the use of “Merry Christmas” after asserting that the wokeness of liberal Grinches stole it.

Here are others who gave Biden the gift of grievance:

