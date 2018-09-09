Joe Buck on Why You’re Better Off Having Some Fun Early in Your Career

Joe Buck's job is probably not like your job. He's a sportscaster—and has been for nearly thirty years (most famously as Fox's lead play-by-play announcer for its MLB and NFL coverage). As the voice coming out of the television, he has one of the most visible, public jobs in America. Take an inherently chaotic business—live TV—mix in social media (where mistakes live forever) and sports fans, who, maybe you've noticed, traffic in strong opinions (in Buck's case, they're usually of the "he's too biased" or "he's too reserved" ilk), and you've created a no-win cocktail. Even if you're the best at what you do, you're going to have thousands of people telling you why, in their opinion, you're the worst at what you do. Now that's a stressful work environment.

So even if your job is nothing like doing play-by-play for the Super Bowl or World Series (the last eighteen of which Buck has broadcast), there's probably a fair amount you might glean from the guy who has made a career of it. Here, the man behind the mic shares how he’s learned to accept the hate, managing on-camera chaos, the creative limits that come with professional success, and the biceps tattoos he decided to get in his mid-forties.

Did I hear that you sometimes drink a beer before going live?

[Right before a broadcast], when everything feels like it's just getting hectic and you can't catch up and there's a lot of noise in the booth and you're about to do this game, [a beer] is a good reminder that we're just doing a sports event and there's really no reason to panic. Not that the word “panic” is totally appropriate. But there are times when you get a little frazzled and it's like "Let's just everybody calm down."



That kind of came and went, although it came back into play for the first time in probably over a year at the pre-season [NFL] game in Cleveland. [To Fox color commentator Troy Aikman,] I was like "You know, we haven't had a beer in a while,” and so I sent somebody out to get a beer and right at the beginning. I think we pretty much downed a beer before the game started. Obviously you're not buzzed, or drunk or anything like that. It's just "Okay, just take a breath and let's just do the game and have fun."

In a piece from The Ringer last year, you said you felt like you might wake up one day and say, "I wish I had more fun"—have you been able to do that and rein in the worry a little bit?

I think there's a fine line. You don't want to turn it into a joke fest. You want to be respectful of the game and why people are watching but I think there's a looseness that you can get that can be healthy, too, where you can let your personality out more. Before social media, before a lot of that stuff was easily accessible, I was looser—when I was 28, 29, 30 years old.



Once you [say], "Yeah, I know. I've heard it, been there, done that, read it and seen the criticism"—you can push it off and realize that for people that want to go online and criticize, it really doesn't matter what is coming out of your mouth. Once you understand all that sits in an echo chamber off to the right, you can have more fun, and be yourself.

That's what I told a young broadcaster that I talked to yesterday broadcasting in the minor leagues: "This is the time when you need to push boundaries, and push this as far as you're willing to go, and see what your style really is. Now you're at a time when you're broadcasting in a small town with a small audience to really figure out what you can and can't do."

In these leagues, I just think there's so much more coverage that you can find and you can tap into, and then sometimes a lot of that can weigh you down. My dad [longtime, legendary sportscaster Jack Buck] used to say "What if you're walking into the stadium and a little mini hurricane came through and blew all your notes away? How would you do the game?" The answer is you go in there, you watch it and you report and say what you see. I think there's got to be a little bit more of that.

It sounds like you feel like success is limiting in a sense.

When you get to a certain level you feel like the intensity and the scrutiny kicks you back into the middle lane. I think I've lived in that middle lane for a long time. When Troy, Cris [Collinsworth], and I took over for Pat Summerall and John Madden [in 2002 for Fox’s NFL coverage], I unwittingly launched into this terrible Pat Summerall impression. Pat Summerall personified less is more. His play-by-play was so bare bones but so great because he had a great, deep-toned voice.



Story Continues