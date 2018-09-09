Joe Buck on Why You’re Better Off Having Some Fun Early in Your Career

Joe Buck's job is probably not like your job. He's a sportscaster—and has been for nearly thirty years (most famously as Fox's lead play-by-play announcer for its MLB and NFL coverage). As the voice coming out of the television, he has one of the most visible, public jobs in America. Take an inherently chaotic business—live TV—mix in social media (where mistakes live forever) and sports fans, who, maybe you've noticed, traffic in strong opinions (in Buck's case, they're usually of the "he's too biased" or "he's too reserved" ilk), and you've created a no-win cocktail. Even if you're the best at what you do, you're going to have thousands of people telling you why, in their opinion, you're the worst at what you do. Now that's a stressful work environment.
So even if your job is nothing like doing play-by-play for the Super Bowl or World Series (the last eighteen of which Buck has broadcast), there's probably a fair amount you might glean from the guy who has made a career of it. Here, the man behind the mic shares how he’s learned to accept the hate, managing on-camera chaos, the creative limits that come with professional success, and the biceps tattoos he decided to get in his mid-forties.
Did I hear that you sometimes drink a beer before going live?
[Right before a broadcast], when everything feels like it's just getting hectic and you can't catch up and there's a lot of noise in the booth and you're about to do this game, [a beer] is a good reminder that we're just doing a sports event and there's really no reason to panic. Not that the word “panic” is totally appropriate. But there are times when you get a little frazzled and it's like "Let's just everybody calm down."
That kind of came and went, although it came back into play for the first time in probably over a year at the pre-season [NFL] game in Cleveland. [To Fox color commentator Troy Aikman,] I was like "You know, we haven't had a beer in a while,” and so I sent somebody out to get a beer and right at the beginning. I think we pretty much downed a beer before the game started. Obviously you're not buzzed, or drunk or anything like that. It's just "Okay, just take a breath and let's just do the game and have fun."
In a piece from The Ringer last year, you said you felt like you might wake up one day and say, "I wish I had more fun"—have you been able to do that and rein in the worry a little bit?
I think there's a fine line. You don't want to turn it into a joke fest. You want to be respectful of the game and why people are watching but I think there's a looseness that you can get that can be healthy, too, where you can let your personality out more. Before social media, before a lot of that stuff was easily accessible, I was looser—when I was 28, 29, 30 years old.
Once you [say], "Yeah, I know. I've heard it, been there, done that, read it and seen the criticism"—you can push it off and realize that for people that want to go online and criticize, it really doesn't matter what is coming out of your mouth. Once you understand all that sits in an echo chamber off to the right, you can have more fun, and be yourself.
That's what I told a young broadcaster that I talked to yesterday broadcasting in the minor leagues: "This is the time when you need to push boundaries, and push this as far as you're willing to go, and see what your style really is. Now you're at a time when you're broadcasting in a small town with a small audience to really figure out what you can and can't do."
In these leagues, I just think there's so much more coverage that you can find and you can tap into, and then sometimes a lot of that can weigh you down. My dad [longtime, legendary sportscaster Jack Buck] used to say "What if you're walking into the stadium and a little mini hurricane came through and blew all your notes away? How would you do the game?" The answer is you go in there, you watch it and you report and say what you see. I think there's got to be a little bit more of that.
It sounds like you feel like success is limiting in a sense.
When you get to a certain level you feel like the intensity and the scrutiny kicks you back into the middle lane. I think I've lived in that middle lane for a long time. When Troy, Cris [Collinsworth], and I took over for Pat Summerall and John Madden [in 2002 for Fox’s NFL coverage], I unwittingly launched into this terrible Pat Summerall impression. Pat Summerall personified less is more. His play-by-play was so bare bones but so great because he had a great, deep-toned voice.
All of a sudden I was doing [that]. I go back and I listen to that and it bled into my baseball, too, where I was just trying to be as minimalist as I could be. I think some people took that as "Oh, he sounds bored. He doesn't want to be there." It was actually the opposite. I was so unwilling to get in the way of the viewer's experience watching some big moment on TV that I think I dampened it by trying to be respectful to it, really fighting the notion of "Wait until they hear this home run call.” But I think you have to give more than I was giving in the early 2000s.
I'm curious if you have a particular moment that, at the time, was painful or horrifying and now you look back and you're like "Thank God that happened because it got me to the next thing"?
The easy answer—and it's the truthful answer—is the vocal cord paralysis in 2011*. When I only had one vocal cord not only could you not hear me [but] I really couldn't keep my breath. That's why there's no volume, but you also can't be subtle, you can't emote, you can't get loud… The doctor that worked on me is like "I cannot believe you are still doing games with one vocal cord.” I sounded like I was dying.
[*Ed’s Note: In 2011, Buck experienced vocal cord paralysis, and later explained it as an adverse side effect of the anesthesia from a hair transplant procedure.]
When it came back I was so excited—like "Oh my God, I'm going to take this thing out for a test spin." I think my whole system's been reset. Once I came back and I could get loud then I wanted to get loud a lot more than I did prior to the paralysis. I came out of the games like "Yeah, that was fun. That's kind of like how it used to go when I was a kid." There's a highlight when the Cardinals were playing the Phillies at Busch Stadium—I was probably 21 or 22. [St. Louis Cardinals outfielder] Ray Lankford blew up [Philadelphia Phillies catcher] Darren Daulton at the plate to win a game in extra innings. My dad was in the seat next to me. He and I were on the air together at that time. I screamed so loud my voice cracked and I sounded like a little kid. The curtain was pulled back from everything I was trying to be, which was kind of a deeper-voiced guy because I was only 21.
When I came back after that 2011 season—ironically, a year I won an Emmy, which is hilarious because I probably shouldn't have even been working—I decided I was going to go back to that, and if my voice cracks, I don't care. I'm going to have fun and wear it on my sleeve. I've never had one thought about going back to being the minimalist, subdued guy that I was trying to be.
How’d you decide to get your biceps tattoos?
I have “Bastante” [on one], a Spanish word which means enough. There's two different ways to look at the word enough: I can't love my kids enough in a good sense, and stop worrying about what people think. That was my daily reminder. On the other biceps is “So what?” which was on a bracelet that my dad gave my mom, which is along the same lines: if the whole world's coming down around you so what? What's the worst that can happen? It's going to be okay.
I got it at a time when I had just gone through a divorce. I'd just had that vocal cord paralysis and I had just met [my now wife] Michelle [Beisner]—I knew from the minute I met her that I was going to go from a divorced man back into married man category because she was different. We had been talking about tattoos one night on the phone. She has them and I started thinking "If I really believe what I am spitting out here with regard to 'enough' and 'I don't care what people think' and 'so what,' then prove it."
This interview has been edited and condensed.