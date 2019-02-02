Injury to Sri Lanka opener overshadows Day 2 in Canberra

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, second right, lays on a buggy and is attended to by medical personnel after he was struck in the head by a delivery from Australia's Pat Cummins, left, who checks on Karunaratne as he is transported off the field on day 2 of their cricket test match in Canberra, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A frightening injury to Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne overshadowed other events on the field dominated by Australia on the second day of the second cricket test on Saturday.

Karunaratne was hit by a short-pitched ball on his helmet and was taken off the field at Manuka Oval on a motorized stretcher. He was later shown being taken to a hospital by ambulance, where he remained under observation.

Karunaratne crumpled to the ground after ducking into a Pat Cummins bouncer which rocketed into the back of his helmet after the tea break. The 30-year-old Karunaratne retired hurt on 46 and play was delayed for close to 15 minutes while medical officials from both teams attended to the batsman.

Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha reassured both teams later that the opener was doing OK.

"He's being assessed (and is in) no danger at the moment," Hathurusingha said. "He was talking to us before he (left the ground). It was a bit scary at the start, the way he fell back, but he was OK. He was talking to the umpires and the physio throughout."

Sri Lanka was 82 for no loss at the time of the incident. At stumps, Sri Lanka was 123-3, still trailing Australia's first innings of 534-5 declared by 411 runs.

"We lost a couple of wickets so definitely it was a bit of a distraction," Hathurusingha said. "They were batting well (before that)."

Earlier, Kurtis Patterson became Australia's third century-maker of its first innings, scoring an unbeaten 114. Patterson made Sri Lanka pay for dropping him on the first ball he faced.

Australia's century drought, which dated to Dubai in October, ended as Patterson joined Joe Burns and Travis Head in reaching three figures.

In the morning session, Australian opener Burns' career-best innings ended on 180 after being bowled. The Queensland batsman appeared set to become the first Australian to score a double century since Steve Smith's 239 against England in December 2017.

But Burns played onto his stumps off a ball from Sri Lankan fast bowler Kasun Rajitha, adding eight runs to his overnight score.

Vishwa Fernando was the best of the Sri Lankan bowlers in the first innings with three wickets for 126 runs.

Burns' innings and his record 308-run partnership with Head (161) on the first day put Australia in an almost unbeatable position to ensure it wins its first test series since the 2017-18 Ashes.

Australia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in the first test at Brisbane.

___

More AP Cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports