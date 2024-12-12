Joe Burrow addresses home break-in while he was away for Monday night game
Joe Burrow addresses home break-in while he was away for Monday night game
Joe Burrow addresses home break-in while he was away for Monday night game
One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers has given an anonymous on-camera interview about his sexual assault allegations against the music mogul, marking the first time an alleged victim of Combs has done so. In an interview with CNN, a John Doe — whose face was concealed and voice altered to maintain his anonymity — detailed …
Mangione was arrested Monday, Dec. 9, and accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
A man who was captured on video attacking a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom after vaulting over her bench and desk has been sentenced to decades in prison. Deobra Redden was ordered on Tuesday to serve between 26 and 65 years in a Nevada prison for the attack on Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported. Redden, 31, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in September to attempted murder and other charges, ending his trial shortly after Holthus had testified that she feared for her life when Redden vaulted over her 4-foot-high (1.2-meter-high) bench and landed on her.
The regulars began assembling in the predawn at the McDonald’s on East Plank Road in Altoona, a Pennsylvania city of about 42,000 just off I-95 in Blair County.
Police say they have arrested 17 people, including an Ontario government employee, connected with an alleged criminal network that's been planning and perpetrating home invasions, armed robberies and drug trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area.Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida announced the results of the year-long investigation Monday at a news conference at police headquarters in Aurora, which included a combined 83 charges laid."We have shown once again our commitment to our community, that when c
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A man suspected in the brazen Manhattan killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was arrested and charged with murder Monday after a quick-thinking McDonald’s customer in Pennsylvania recognized him from a surveillance photo and police officers found a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush.
TORONTO — The U.S. Department of Justice says a former TD Bank Group employee has been arrested and charged for allegedly facilitating money laundering at the bank.
Mariah Thomas received an upgraded charge for the February death of her 1-month-old
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning and left his wife and three children for Eastern Europe willingly returned to the U.S. after four months and was charged Wednesday with obstructing an intense lake search for his body.
Comparisons have frequently been drawn between the Trump scion and England’s Peter Crouch.
Sara Sharif, 10, died after suffering more than 25 broken bones and being bitten, burned and restrained, the Old Bailey heard.
Bruins head coach Joe Sacco provided some big news regarding David Pastrnak.
A conflict over a vehicle towed during a snow-removal operation ended with a gun being fired in Montreal's east end late Tuesday.Montreal police received a 911 call at 9:45 p.m. about a gunshot heard on Forsyth Street near Tricentenaire Boulevard in the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles."The suspect fired at least one shot in the direction of the victim," said Montreal police spokesperson Antony Dorelas.A 39-year-old man was arrested, and could face charges of assault with a we
The Bruins have placed this defenseman on waivers.
Roger Schweda was arraigned on Monday in connection with the deaths of his mother, Shari Schweda, and their neighbor, Thomas Farnsworth
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a woman of crimes against humanity for keeping a Yazidi woman as a slave in Syria and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.
Chargers safety Derwin James has spent his entire NFL career in Los Angeles. He knows what it's like to go up against the Chiefs, and he knows what it's like to match up with Travis Kelce. He shouldn't expect to get many favorable calls against the Chiefs, especially…
Ryan Wellings, 30, denies the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes, 23, who took her own life.
Flynn Mackrell, 18, died after the BMW driven by a 16-year-old friend crashed in November 2023
On Monday night’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle, Fox News host Laura Ingraham took less than 30 seconds to condemn support for one alleged vigilante killer and offer up that another is being called a “hero.” “The Instagram posts from nutbag people, which I was sent in the commercial break earlier: crazy,” she said, of online support for Luigi Mangione, who was charged with murder in connection with the killing of UnitedHealth Care CEO Brian Thompson on Monday. “Like he’s cute and this and peop