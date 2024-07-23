Joe Burrow debuts new hair

Latest Stories
A Urologist Shared The Single Question He Asks Every Patient, And It Can Reveal A Lot About Your Health
This doctor's golden rule? “You should be thinking about nothing when you're peeing."
- CNN
‘I was stripped of my dignity’: Bystander video shows the moment Terrell Davis was removed from plane
Former NFL player Terrell Davis and his family were on their way to a vacation in California when he was handcuffed and taken off a United Airlines plane. Davis says he all he had done was tap a flight attendant’s arm to ask for a cup of ice, and that he was wrongfully removed.
- People
Soccer Star Lionel Messi Goes from Making Goals to Vacation Goals Despite Copa América Leg Injury
The pro athlete is rehabbing his leg in good company
- Associated Press
British equestrian great Dujardin out of Olympics after coaching video reveals possible horse abuse
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin of Britain has withdrawn from the Paris Games after a video emerged that showed her “engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare,” according to the sport's governing body. Dujardin said in a statement Tuesday that the video from four years ago “shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session.” It wasn't clear what video Dujardin referred to or what specifically the video shows.
- HuffPost UK
Céline Dion Is Spotted In Paris Amid Olympics Opening Ceremony Rumours
Last month, it was reported the legendary singer had big plans for her return to live performing, after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.
- The Canadian Press
Tiger Woods watches 15-year-old son Charlie shoot a 12-over 82 in US Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, covered his face with his cap after shaking hands with his playing partners on the 18th green at the Oakland Hills North Course.
- USA TODAY Sports
Who can challenge U.S. men's basketball at Paris Olympics? Power rankings for all 12 teams
The U.S. men’s basketball team, led by LeBron James and Steph Curry, is not unbeatable. Here's who might have the best odds at the Olympics.
- USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow haircut at Bengals training camp prompts hilarious social media reaction
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sported a new haircut at training camp, prompting hilarious social media reaction to his blonde hair.
- 90min Articles
Bayern Munich confirm 'clear' ultimatum to Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has revealed they have given Alphonso Davies an ultimatum, confirming they will let his contract expire if he chooses not to sign an extension this summer....
- Barca News Network
‘Look at how he plays’… €120m Barcelona player used as an example to critique Alphonso Davies
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesFC Barcelona currently houses some of Europe’s most elite young talents. Many of these promising youngsters have even come out of the club’s own youth academy....
- Kansas City Star
Inside the tense moments as Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. chased history
Tempers flared at Kauffman Stadium Monday night. The tension was already sky-high when Witt was hit by a pitch.
- People
Simone Biles Shares Glimpse of Her Room in Paris Olympic Village — Plus Team USA's Ralph Lauren Tracksuits
Biles gave her followers a look at where she's staying during the 2024 Olympic Games in several posts on her Instagram
- Yahoo Canada Style
Canadian Olympian Alannah Yip talks 'empowering' decision to embrace hair loss: 'I was losing enormous amounts of hair'
The 30-year-old athlete was diagnosed with alopecia in 2023 after she began losing "fistfuls" of hair.
- Hello!
Princess Charlene of Monaco has wild fashion moment in animal print top and white skinny jeans
Princess Charlene of Monaco, 45, looked incredible as she cheered on participants at the Tour de France on Saturday, wearing a zebra-print blouse from Elie Saab and fitted white skinny jeans
- Allure
Selena Gomez Celebrated Her Birthday in the Sweetest, Simplest Ponytail
So thick. So full. So swingy.
- The Canadian Press
Athletes enjoying their first days at the giant Olympic village ahead of the Paris Games
PARIS (AP) — Australian beach volleyball player Taliqua Clancy got an unexpected surprise walking around the athletes' village at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Among the legions of other athletes from around the world, one figure stood out: French President Emmanuel Macron. “We got to see him which was cool. I was hanging around hoping to get a selfie, but I had to come here" for a news conference, she told reporters, laughing. She probably wouldn't have got close enough, anyway, because Macron'
- People
Caitlin Clark Bonds with Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters as They Sit Courtside at WNBA All-Star Game
The Bryant ladies cheered on their favorite WNBA stars during the All-Star Game in Phoenix
- Anfield Watch
Record-breaking agreement 'close' for long-term Mo Salah replacement
How do you go about replacing Mohamed Salah? That's a conundrum Liverpool have been juggling for the last couple of seasons now.Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, has been instrumental in ...
- WWD
Queen Raja of Malaysia Wears Historic Gandik Diraja Tiara for the Coronation of Sultan Ibrahim at the National Palace
The coronation of King Sultan Ibrahim took place at the National Palace on Sunday.
- The Canadian Press
Ron Washington gifted ball by Kevin Pillar from the final out of the Angels' final Coliseum visit
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The ball from the final out safely in Kevin Pillar's glove, teammate Jo Adell reminded the veteran center fielder he might just want to keep this one.