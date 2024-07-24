Joe Burrow jokes with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at training camp

The Canadian Press

SAINT-ETIENNE — Two staff members on the outs. A head coach taking herself off the sideline. Now FIFA's disciplinary committee is involved and more developments could be coming. The Canadian women's soccer team's Olympic title defence is off to a rocky start due to a drone scandal on the eve of the Paris Games. "Obviously it's not ideal, especially with such a big tournament on the horizon," said Canadian centre back Vanessa Gilles. "But at the end of the day we're all professionals. We're all g