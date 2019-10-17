Joe Giudice Shows Off 50-Pound Weight Loss With Shirtless Pic After Being Released From ICE Custody

A source recently told ET that the reality lost 'more than 50 pounds' while in prison.

Joe Giudice is working hard in the gym!

On Wednesday, Joe's eldest daughter, 18-year-old Gia, took to Instagram to show off her dad's epic martial arts training. In the clips, a shirtless Joe looks strong as he kicks and punches his way around a training room.

"we come back stronger than before❤️ the fights just starting💪🏼," Gia captioned the videos. "zio pete your [sic] a great coach :)"

Joe's impressive fitness doesn't come as a surprise! After Joe -- who also shares Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana,10, with wife Teresa Giudice -- was released from ICE custody, a source told ET that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star lost more than 50 pounds while serving a three-year prison sentence for fraud.

"Teresa is so proud of Joe for losing the weight and getting in such great shape. He'd talked about getting in shape in the past but while he was incarcerated he finally had the time," the source said. "Joe worked out twice a day every day to lose the weight and in the end he lost more than 50 pounds."

"Joe didn't just lose the weight because of his disciplined workouts, it was also his shift in diet," the source added. "Joe was used to eating huge home-cooked Italian meals. Teresa's an amazing chef and made for him delicious food when he lived at home, but, when he was in jail, the food was dreadful and he cut back a lot."

After his release, Joe was immediately transferred to ICE custody. His appeal was denied in April, as was his September request to await a deportation decision at home with his family. A judge later agreed to let Joe return to Italy while it's being decided whether he'll be able to return to the U.S.

"While Joe is devastated to be leaving the country and his family, he feels great physically and he's ready to take this next step," the source said. "The older girls are going to visit their father very soon. They’ve already made plans. Teresa will be staying back with the younger girls and she hasn't made plans to visit yet."

Watch the video below for more on the Giudice family.

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Giudice Lost 'More Than 50 Pounds' During Prison Stint -- and Here's How

Joe Giudice FaceTimes Daughter Gia After Leaving ICE Custody

Joe Giudice Leaves ICE Custody for Italy as He Awaits Deportation Verdict

Related Articles: