Joe Jonas Dresses Up in Drag in TikTok Video That Has Fans Freaking Out: 'Obsessed'

Joe Jonas is revealing his drag alter ego!

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the singer, 35, posted a video to TikTok showing himself dressed up in drag and had his followers flocking to the comments section.

In the video, the Jonas Brothers star could be seen sporting makeup, a bob wig with a side fringe and a black satin dress with a low V-neck that showed off his chest tattoo. His makeup look consisted of black eyeliner, blusher and a pink lip.

Looking directly into the camera, Jonas sassily lip-synced over a TikTok soundbite that said, “I’m going rollerskating, don’t touch my stuff!”

“💅,” he captioned the clip.

Jonas’ fans were quick to share their thoughts on the funny video, with one writing, “I’m obsessed with this I can’t explain it.” A second wrote, “Who is this diva!!!” while a third added, “lip combo please.”

Many others thought Jonas resembled Selma Blair or Patti Lapone, with one writing, “Tell me why I thought this was Selma Blair 😂😂.”

Earlier this month, the musician used the social media platform to poke fun at the purity rings he and his brothers (Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas) used to wear as a symbol of their commitment to hold off on having sex.

Joe Jonas/TikTok Joe Jonas in drag

“When someone's complaining to me but they never had to wear a piece of jewelry that let everybody know that they're a virgin,” Jonas wrote over the Jan. 3 TikTok about the rings, which were practically synonymous with the Jonas Brothers during their early days in the 2000s.

The DNCE star also lip-synched to a popular TikTok soundbite in the video. “I don’t even think you really know what a bad day is,” he mouthed along to a soundbite of Russell Crowe’s character in his 2020 movie Unhinged.

“Triggered by accessories,” he captioned the clip.

He also responded to a fan who asked in the comments section if it was "bad i wanted one [because] of yall." "Yes," he simply replied.



