Joe Jonas Drops Energetic 'Personal Anthem' 'Work It Out' Ahead of Upcoming Second Solo Album: Listen!

Joe Jonas is venturing out on his own.

On Friday, July 17, the Jonas Brothers and DNCE member, 34, shared his energetic, new single "Work It Out," the first taste of his upcoming second solo album.

Produced by Jason Evigan and Kane Ritchotte, the song is an upbeat empowerment anthem that features an infectious chorus.

"Hello, hello, hello, hello, wake up, tomorrow is now / Get up, get up, get up, gеt up, what are you whinin' about? / No, nobody's gonna save you now, no, nobody's gonna pull you out /Brush your shoulders off, lifе's gonna work it out," Jonas sings on the rollicking refrain.

“‘Work It Out’ is a personal anthem for when I have intrusive or ruminating thoughts; to help break their spell and bring me back to living in the present," he said of the track in a press release statement. "It’s only human to experience uncomfortable feelings; no one is 100% happy all the time. This is a song about getting out of your head and back to the person you really are.”

In May, Jonas shared a snippet of the song on TikTok, which he captioned "even the baddies get saddies."

The singer/songwriter recently spoke about the song on Therapuss with Jake Shane Podcast, where he also debuted the track’s chorus.

Additionally, Jonas performed the song for the first time live this past weekend at the Jonas Brothers’ Calgary Stampede show.

Earlier this week, Jonas announced the release of his first solo album in 13 years: Music For People Who Believe In Love. His last solo album, Fastlife, was released in 2011.

"This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me," said the "Sucker" performer in a press release about the upcoming project.

Jonas added: "When we take a moment to breathe, pause, and reflect on the positives, my hope is that we can find acceptance and ultimately peace in the present moment," he continued. "It’s okay to cry and mourn a loss – it’s part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about."



He also explained that the LP would speak to his "experiences of being a father, being a friend to oneself and others, and the happiness I've found in doing what I love for a living."

This album is a reflection and celebration of life. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought me creating it. Please enjoy!" Jonas concluded.

Music For People Who Believe In Love will be released via Republic Records on Friday, Oct. 18.

