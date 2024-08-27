Joe Jonas Insists He's Not Putting 'Stuff on Blast' with New Post-Split Album: 'Not Trying to Come for Anyone'

"I'm not trying to come for anyone on this album," the singer said

Darren Gerrish/Getty Joe Jonas in Athens in June 2024

Joe Jonas is steering clear of the drama with his new album.

In an interview with Billboard published on Monday, Aug. 26., the singer, 35, insisted that he is not "trying to put stuff on blast" with his upcoming second solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, despite big changes in his personal life over the past year.

Jonas described making the album as "scary at times, and also freeing."

Cindy Ord/Getty Joe Jonas

He continued to open up about how his personal experiences played a role in the making of the album, but noted that he will not be focusing on the negativity. "I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast. I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for," he said.

The Jonas Brothers member gave a shout-out to his "two beautiful kids" Willa and Delphine — whom he shares with his estranged wife Sophie Turner – and said that he is "a happy person." However, the singer also stated that he went on a journey to get to where he is now in life and wants that to be reflected in his music.

Last September, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. That same month, Turner sued Jonas and requested their children be returned to England as they were touring with him at the time. She later dropped the claims against Jonas and they currently share custody of their daughters.

Courtesy UMusic Joe Jonas

Looking back on the last few years, Jonas said in the interview that he was "going through a lot of life change, finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be."

He added: "And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet."

Overall, Jonas hopes the album "helps people through what they’re going through."

Earlier this summer, he released the album's lead single, "Work It Out," which was originally meant for the Jonas Brothers before Joe asked for his brothers for permission to use it for his solo project.

"I was listening to it, and I was like, 'Damn, I really like this song,' and I was starting to feel like, 'I don’t know why, but I want this song for myself,' not just the [Jonas] Brothers, and I also feel like it’s not DNCE, which is another band I’m in," said Jonas said on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast.

"I asked my brothers' blessings. I want to go do something on my own, and I don’t feel like it’s DNCE, and I need to go just express some stuff for myself. And they’re like, ‘Go for it,'" he added.

Earlier this month, Jonas revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the album is "packed" with featured artists. "I was reaching out to a lot of different people because I felt like I wanted to have other narratives and other voices and a lot of duets," he teased.

Music for People Who Believe in Love is set for an Oct. 18 release through Republic Records.



