Joe Jonas 'not trying to come for anyone' with new album

The singer is preparing to release his second solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, which he previously revealed would be his "most personal" to date. In a new interview with Billboard, Joe has clarified that the record won't be aimed at his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, following their messy split last year. "It was scary at times, and also freeing. I'm not trying to come for anyone on this album. I'm not trying to put stuff on blast."