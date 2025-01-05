Joe Jonas Pokes Fun at Purity Rings That He and His Brothers Used to Wear: ‘Triggered by Accessories’

“When someone’s complaining to me but they never had to wear a piece of jewelry that let everybody know that they’re a virgin,’ he wrote in a new TikTok

Joe Jonas hasn’t worn his purity ring in years, but he’s still “triggered” by it.

The singer, 35, kicked the new year off with a quick reflection about the accessory — which the Jonas Brothers wore as a symbol of their commitment to hold off on having sex and which were practically synonymous with the band during their early days in the 2000s.

“When someone's complaining to me but they never had to wear a piece of jewelry that let everybody know that they're a virgin,” Jonas wrote over a Jan. 3 TikTok, which features him lip-syncing to a popular TikTok soundbite.

“I don’t even think you really know what a bad day is,” he mouthed along to a soundbite of Russell Crowe’s character in his 2020 movie Unhinged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Joe Jonas Flashes His Unusual Upper-Thigh Tattoos, Including His Ink of SpongeBob SquarePants, in Cheeky Video

And, in the caption, Joe added, “Triggered by accessories.”

The singer — who rocked the rings along with his bandmates and brothers Nick, 32, and Kevin Jonas, 37 — also replied to several comments, including one person who wrote that they “never expected” him to bring up the purity rings. His response? “😏😏😏😏.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Joe also responded to several users who reminisced about his purity ring era along with him — and he didn’t hold back.

“Is it bad i wanted one [because] of yall,” one user wrote, to which he simply replied, “Yes.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Joe Jonas (middle) and Kevin Jonas (right) show off their purity rings in 2008 alongside brother Nick Jonas (left)

Related: Joe Jonas Says He's 'Reliving Childhood' Through the Eyes of His 2 Daughters: 'The Best Feeling'

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember the priest at my church talked about what good role models you guys were for wearing them 😭,” another said, and he responded with an emoji: “😖.”

He even addressed a comment about the 2009 South Park episode, "The Ring," which poked fun at the brothers' decision to wear the rings.

“Stopppp I just showed my [boyfriend] the South Park purity ring scene 🤣🤣🤣,” one comment read. And, giving his stamp of approval, Joe responded, “That episode slaps.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joe’s latest TikTok isn’t the first time he has discussed his iconic ring.

In 2022, the singer shared a TikTok duet to a viral video of a large group asking the camera, "Are you a virgin?” — and added a throwback picture of himself, Nick and Kevin next to it.

“Me and my brothers literally doing anything in our teen years,” he wrote over the clip.



Read the original article on People