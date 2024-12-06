Joe Jonas Says He's 'Reliving Childhood' Through the Eyes of His 2 Daughters: 'The Best Feeling'

Joe Jonas loves being a dad to his girls.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the musician, 35, opened up about his life as a father at an Art Basel/ Miami Art Week event called The Wellness Oasis™, presented by Chase and produced by 4B Advisory.



"As a parent myself, I’m also reliving childhood again through my kids’ eyes which is just the best feeling," he shared at the event held at 1 Hotel South Beach.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Joe Jonas

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2 Daughters: Everything They've Said About Parenting

Jonas is a dad to daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife Sophie Turner.

He continued to reflect on what "little Joe" would want for himself, and how he pursues that now as an adult.

"I’m really making sure that I’m able to have a lot of fun," he said. "This is so amazing that we get the opportunity to be on this earth and do what we get to do. Whether it’s enjoying your career, or hopefully on your way to enjoy your career, and you’ve got great friends and great people around you, I think really being able to tap into, hypothetically, what little Joe would really be into is having fun with whatever it is."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Jonas and Turner, 28, finalized their divorce in September, one year after Jonas filed for divorce and the terms were confidential. A source told PEOPLE a few days later that after a back-and-forth battle over custody of their daughters, the exes are peacefully co-parenting.

“They turned things around from the initial messy custody battle," the source said. "They are friendly and great co-parents now."

The source said the two have "decided to focus on what’s best for their girls. The divorce was difficult for all of them."



Read the original article on People