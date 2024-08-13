Joe Jonas Says His New Solo Album Is 'Packed' with a 'Lot of Duets': 'I Wanted to Have Other Narratives'

Jonas' upcoming second solo album, 'Music for People Who Believe in Love,' comes out on Oct. 18

Cindy Ord/Getty Joe Jonas in New York City in July 2024

Get ready to hear some Joe Jonas collaborations.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Jonas Brothers member revealed his upcoming second solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, will include many guest artists on its tracklist.

"We packed it with features," teased Jonas, 34. "I was reaching out to a lot of different people because I felt like I wanted to have other narratives and other voices and a lot of duets."

Related: Joe Jonas Says He Asked for His 'Brothers' Blessings' Before Creating 'Personal' New Solo Album

Joe Jonas' new album is packed with features pic.twitter.com/lWu9q3vlDe — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 13, 2024

"I felt like some of the songs lyrically needed somebody else’s voice," added the musician. "A lot of this album is speaking in third person or having a conversation with a fictional version of myself, or a fictional person in my life. Being able to have that voice kind of create that was really special."

Last month, Jonas revealed on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast that he worked with artists including Alexander 23, MUNA's Josette Maskin, Jason Evigan, Tommy English and Paris Carney to create Music for People Who Believe in Love.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Republic Records Joe Jonas 'Music for People Who Believe in Love' Album Cover

Related: Joe Jonas Drops Energetic 'Personal Anthem' 'Work It Out' Ahead of Upcoming Second Solo Album: Listen!

Also in July, the Devotion star released the album's lead single, "Work It Out," which was originally meant for the Jonas Brothers before Joe asked Nick and Kevin's permission to use it for his solo project.

"I was listening to it, and I was like, 'Damn, I really like this song,' and I was starting to feel like, 'I don’t know why, but I want this song for myself,' not just the [Jonas] Brothers, and I also feel like it’s not DNCE, which is another band I’m in," said Joe on Therapuss. "I was like, 'I don’t know what it’s for, but I know I want to work on something. I feel the pull emotionally to work on music.'"

Related: Joe Jonas Is 'Quite Proud' of His High Foot Rating on WikiFeet: 'Maybe I Will Get on OnlyFeet'

"I asked my brothers’ blessings," he added. "I want to go do something on my own, and I don’t feel like it’s DNCE, and I need to go just express some stuff for myself. And they’re like, ‘Go for it.’ Nick booked a movie. Kevin was going to do another season of Claim to Fame, and so I had a window of time, and I locked myself away."

Joe's upcoming album came together "in 2–3 weeks" once his brothers offered their support. "I’m just really excited. It’s the most personal music I have ever put out," he said on the podcast.

Music for People Who Believe in Love is set for an Oct. 18 release through Republic Records.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.