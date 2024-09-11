Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Reach Settlement Agreement 1 Year After Singer Filed for Divorce

The former couple has officially been declared single

Karwai Tang/WireImage Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached a settlement agreement, one year after the singer filed for divorce.

In court documents filed on Sept. 6 and obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Sept. 10, a Florida judge ruled that Jonas and Turner's marriage is "irretrievably broken."

Although the terms of their settlement are confidential, court documents state that the agreement is "in the best interests of the parties and this family."

The judge allowed Jonas, 35, and Turner, 28, to waive the 20-day waiting period for final judgment, adding, "The marriage between the parties is dissolved and the parties are restored to the status of being single."

Related: Joe Jonas Seemingly References Sophie Turner Divorce in New Song Teaser on TikTok: 'Feeling So Miserable'

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5, 2023, court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time confirmed. The filing claims "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The next day, the two posted a joint statement to their social media accounts regarding the end of their four-year marriage.

“Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,'" they both shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,' " the statement concluded.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Related: Sophie Turner Calls Aftermath of Joe Jonas Split the 'Worst Few Days of My Life': 'I'm Still in Shock'

Documents filed on Sept. 21, 2023, revealed that Turner claimed the breakdown of their marriage happened "very suddenly" after an argument on Aug. 15, 2023. The Dark Phoenix star said she found out about their split "through the media" days after Jonas' filing.

Jonas and Turner have a prenup in place, per the divorce filing.

On Sept. 25, 2023, Turner and Jonas temporarily agreed that their two kids would remain in New York for the time being amid the former couple's custody disagreement, according to documents filed in New York and obtained by PEOPLE.



This filing came just a few days after Turner sued her estranged husband for wrongful retention of their daughters, claiming that Jonas was withholding their passports and not permitting them to return to England. She later dropped her claim in January 2024.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scott Legato/Getty Images Joe Jonas

According to previous court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Oct. 10, 2023, the estranged couple reached a temporary agreement regarding their two daughters Delphine, 2, and Willa, 4 — for the coming weeks after being "engaged in a productive mediation from Oct. 4-7."



The issue of custody came to a head when the two met up to discuss next steps two weeks after their split, Turner's petition claimed, at which point she "reiterated" the plan to move to England and was met with a change of heart by Jonas.

Turner alleged that she and Jonas agreed that England would be their "forever home" in conversations during Christmas 2022.

Shortly after Turner filed her complaint, a representative for the "Sucker" musician shared a statement obtained by PEOPLE disputing her claims and saying that he thought the two had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty, Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Related: Sophie Turner 'Hated' Being Called 'the Wives' of the Jonas Brothers: 'The Perception of Us Was as the Groupies'

The statement also claimed that less than 24 hours after the "amicable co-parenting setup" was agreed upon, "Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately."

In March 2024, Turner and her attorneys asked a judge to "reactivate" the case. A rep for Jonas told PEOPLE at the time, "The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution."

Turner addressed the custody battle in May 2024, telling British Vogue in part that she was "unhappy" about how it "played out, especially when it comes to my children. They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."



The couple married in 2019 after nearly three of years of dating and celebrated with two wedding ceremonies, one in Las Vegas and the other in France.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.