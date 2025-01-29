Joe Keery Addresses 'Emotional' End of “Stranger Things”: 'It’s Been One-Third of My Life'

The actor has played the role of Steve Harrington on 'Stranger Things' since 2016

Joe Keery is getting candid about the end of Stranger Things.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the actor, 32, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about wrapping up the fifth and final season of the science fiction series last December.

“It’s crazy,” Keery, who is best known for playing Steve Harrington on the show, said. “It was a long year.”

“But to wrap it all up and the anticipation of working on something for so long — I mean it’s been one-third of my life, really,” he continued.

“It was emotional,” Keery added. “We sort of got to that last day and it was like everything really hit on that last day of shooting.”

Tina Rowden/Netflix From Left: Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin

The actor and musician added that he waited to watch “the other cast members wrap and it was just emotional and great.”

“Those people are family for life for me,” he said of costars including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair.

Netflix announced on Dec. 10, that filming for the final season of Stranger Things was coming to an end. The streaming company shared a collection of photos of the cast on set, with cast members paying tribute to the show.

“We just wrapped Stranger Things Season 5. I’m still in shock," Finn Wolfhard, who portrays Mike Wheeler, wrote on Instagram. "We shot it for a year and I’ll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly."

Noah Schnapp added, "Two days ago, I wrapped my final scene as Will Byers, and I’m feeling very emotional.”

Read the original article on People