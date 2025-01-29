Joe Keery Jokes He 'Came in Third' at His Own Lookalike Contest

"I'm happy for them," Keery said of the two people who tied as the winners of the competition

Joe Keery isn’t looking like himself lately.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Stranger Things actor, 32, talked about the rise in popularity of celebrity lookalike contests. After one was held to find his own lookalike, host Jimmy Fallon asked how it felt to be the subject of it.

“These guys came in a tie, Troy and Max,” Fallon, 50, said, holding up a photo of the winners. "Congratulations."

“I'm happy for them. I was third,” Keery quipped.

“Well, you tried,” Fallon then teased. “Yeah, but you don't quite look like you, so that's a bummer.”

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Joe Keery on Feb. 5, 2024

Keery joked that he even got a reward for the ranking. “I got a gift card. Like a $5 gift card to an Arby's or something,” he said.

As for Troy and Max, Keery didn’t know what they got in exchange for the big win, but Fallon noted that they did get to appear on The Tonight Show. “That’s kind of a good prize!” he said.

The lookalike contest trend began in October 2024, when a YouTube creator named Anthony Po — who posts online under the name AnthPo — posted 100 flyers around New York City inviting anyone who resembled Timothée Chalamet to participate in a competition in Washington Square Park. The event garnered mass attention from fans of the actor, leading to thousands showing up that day and the Little Women star himself crashing the party.

After making headlines around the world, the trend picked up: Paul Mescal lookalikes braved the cold Dublin air in November wearing short shorts to mimic one of the actor's signature styles, while Zayn Malik doppelgänger Shiv Patel won a free tattoo from artist Hel Hart after winning the competition in Brooklyn on Nov. 17.

Jeremy Allen White lookalike Ben Shabad won Chicago's contest only to be met with a swarm of fans the next time he left the house.

"I went out in the city with some of my friends for the first time since I won the competition on Saturday, and everybody at the bars and at the restaurant was waving to me and asking me to take pictures," he told PEOPLE in late November.

Courtesy of FX; Britton Struthers | @a_brit_in_scotland Jeremy Allen White; and lookalike winner Ben Shabad

When Glen Powell couldn’t make it to his lookalike competition in Austin, Texas, he sent his mom, Cyndy Powell, to be a judge. But Glen still made a cameo at the event, offering the winner’s parents to be in his next film.

“In all seriousness, I have assembled you here today for an important mission. I want to pull off a heist, and we don’t need masks because we all have the same face. It’s the perfect crime! They can’t get all of us because we are one: a criminal Glenterprise," the Twisters star began in his video message.

“You may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents, or any family member of their choice, a cameo in my next movie,” he said. “I am completely serious. This is a cash-value prize of $6 billion.”



