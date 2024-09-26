Who Is Joe Locke’s Mysterious ‘Teen’ In ‘Agatha All Along’? All The Clues So Far

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Agatha All Along.

Joe Locke’s mysterious goth “Teen” in Agatha All Along marks quite a shift in character from his Heartstopper role of Charlie Spring.

The young British actor made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut alongside in Agatha All Along when the series premiered with two episodes Sept. 18. Showrunner Jac Shaeffer has teased a fun buildup to finding out the true identity of Locke’s character.

A frenzy of theories online overwhelmingly point to a certain character in the Marvel comics. We’ll walk you through all the Easter eggs and hints below:

The First Two Episodes – “Seekest Thou The Road” & “Circle Sewn with Fate Unlock Thy Hidden Gate”

(L-R): Teen (Joe Locke) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in Marvel Television’s AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2024 MARVEL.

Within the first two episodes, it becomes clear that Teen won’t be able to divulge any details as to who he is. When Agatha (Hahn) asks Teen his name in Episode 2, he says it, but a sigil that appears to be in the shape of a cursive capital ‘M’ covers his lips when he says the word. The most common theory is that Teen is Wanda’s son Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, and the ‘M’ could stand for “Maximoff.”

His voice also sounds muted to Agatha in the car when she asks him where he’s from. She can hear the radio just fine, but his voice cuts out completely. Also on that car ride, Teen’s boyfriend (who could be Teddy Altman from the comics) calls him because “he worries.” Billy is one of few openly gay male Marvel characters.

It’s important to note that Teen is the one who snaps Agatha out of the hex Wanda left behind on Westview, trapping the witch in her false role of nosy neighbor Agnes when she snuck into the dream world Wanda built. He is an amateur witch, and he arrived shortly after Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal made her grand entrance, which muddles a bit what magic in the questioning room was his or hers. Photos of the woman’s dead body Agnes saw in Episode 1 changed to flowers, and a painting appearing on the mirrored wall.

The Trailer:

A big connection many viewers have pointed out is a specific outfit Locke wears in a scene in one of the trailers for Agatha All Along.

A shot of Locke wearing clothes very similar to an outfit young William ‘Billy’ Maximoff wore in WandaVision. The below character poster also depicts the costume.

AGATHA ALL ALONG. © 2024 MARVEL.

In the comics, Billy has powers very similar to his mother Wanda’s — chaos magic, telepathy and other electric powers, which viewers got a glimpse of in the final episodes of WandaVision.

Episode 3 – “Through Many Miles/Of Tricks and Trials”

It’s not until Episode 3 that Agatha’s chaotic coven notices that “someone’s put a sigil on the boy.” The sigil, or magical seal, takes the form of a cursive capital M. Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) points this out, and it’s the first time Teen realizes he’s under the spell as well.

Who is Mephisto?

Another theory is that the sigil belongs to Mephisto, which could either solidify the theory that Teen is Billy, or it could be setting the stage for Teen to be the son of the red demon. In the comics, Wanda created her twin sons from two lost souls that Mephisto “lent” her.

Mephisto is a master manipulator and a big bad in the comics, and he returned to claim the souls of the boys when Wanda gave them up, but the souls were so influenced by Wanda that they vanquished the demon and were reincarnated elsewhere. Billy became the son of Jeff and Rebbecca Kaplan in New York City, later renaming himself Wiccan after he took the title Asgardian for a bit. Wiccan became a young avenger alongside Kate Bishop and Cassie Lang.

In the third episode, Jenn (Sasheer Zamata) drops the name Mephisto as the coven visits a luxury beach house for their first trial, which turns out to be for her — the potions witch. This isn’t in reference to the Teen’s identity, but rather that of Agatha’s son, who — Jenn tells Teen — was traded by Agatha for the book of the damned (The Darkhold). This comes after Jenn warns Teen to be careful of Agatha because of the rumor that she traded her own child for the darkhold, and this was referenced in a previous episode with the words “another child sacrifice?” in regard to Teen.

Agatha Harkness’ son Nicholas Scratch grew up to be a powerful warlock in the comics, and he did become an agent of Mephisto after getting banished to Hell where he agreed to serve the red demon.

“They say that nobody really knows what happened to him,” Jennifer says. “They say he might be dead. Others say he might be a demon or an agent of Mephisto. But hey, that’s what happens when you have Agatha Harkness as your mom. I doubt she’d even recognize her own son if he showed up on your doorstep.”

Later, while bonding with Alice (Ali Ahn), Teen confesses “A lot happened to me at 13 too,” which could reference a few things based on who he really is.

(L-R): Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in Marvel Television’s AGATHA ALL ALONG, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2024 MARVEL.

In Episode 2, the “Black Heart” that was on the list of witches Agatha needed to form her coven led her to ask Mrs. Hart aka Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), who joined as the missing green witch to perform necessary earth magic. But, the clue also called back to Rio Vidal’s self-described “black heart” that beats for Agatha.

Well, interestingly enough, Blackheart is a character in the Marvel Comics. In fact, he is the son of Mephisto. From the way Rio Vidal described her own heart, some think she could represent the gender-swapped child of Mephisto with a probable connection to the Teen, as she did appear in Westview around the time that Teen came looking for Wanda. If Rio is Blackheart, it makes sense she might come looking for Wanda’s son.

However, Teen himself could also be Blackheart as well. As endearing as he is, there’s no telling if Teen has an ulterior motive for requesting Agatha’s guidance walking the Witches Road.

All signs are pointing to the fact that Mephisto is likely on his way, because, in the same trailer noted above where we spot a Billy-esque outfit on Teen, a suspicious fiery figure who looks a lot like the demon appears in the end.

‘Agatha All Along’ trailer

Baron Mordo

Mordo is also a consideration because of his Sorcerer Supreme status in one universe, as seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). In the film, which sees Wanda as a villain, Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) as Sorcerer Supreme in one of the many multiversal dimensions, trapped Doctor Strange and America Chavez at the Illuminati Headquarters. Wanda used the darkhold to dreamwalk into her self in that universe and slayed the four illuminati — Captain Carter (Haley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Reed Richards (John Krasinski) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart) — leaving only Mordo to survive.

Mordo is the least likely theory of the caster of the sigil because Teen’s shrouded identity must be making way for the introduction of a character, whether it be his future Young Avenger self or Mephisto or even to bring Wanda back. Mordo’s connection to Wanda from their previous encounter could motivate him to want to hide Billy and Tommy from her if she is somehow still alive and searching for them.

There exists a deleted scene from Multiverse of Madness where Wanda kills Mordo, so the fact that they chose to leave that out and keep him alive is an interesting clue.

