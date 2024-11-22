Joe Lycett addresses widespread confusion over shock baby announcement

Joe Lycett has addressed the widespread confusion surrounding his shock baby announcement.

Last month, the comedian revealed he had become a father, news that forced him to clarify “misinformation” about his sexuality.

It was also suggested by many that the announcement was one of his elaborate pranks, which prompted a denial from the Bafta-winning Late Night with Lycett comedian.

While Lycett, 46, has long identified as pansexual, meaning a person who is attracted to people of all genders, he described himself as bisexual in a brand new interview.

Speaking about fatherhood in his first interview on the subject, Lycett said he understands the confused response to the announcement as “it’s unexpected for me to have a baby because lots of people think of me as the gay bloke off the telly”.

The comedian told Parenting Hell podcast hosts Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe that he spent the first few weeks of fatherhood “crying” due to feeling overwhelmed with emotion.

“I’ve done a lot of, I mean less so now, but the first sort of two weeks I did a lot of crying because I did a lot of nostalgia for the future and imagined what he would be like when he was 20 and then worried about him when he’s an old man and I can’t be there for him,” he said.

While Lycett has not revealed the identity of the baby’s mother, he hailed her in the interview, saying she has taken to motherhood like a “duck to water”.

Joe Lycett has spoken about fatherhood in a new interview (YouTube)

In April, Lycett revealed he was in a relationship with the woman whom he publicly calls Denise for privacy reasons.

”So I’ve got Winston the cat, and my partner Denise. And, um, she’s not called Denise, but I don’t talk about her, because she has a job that she can’t be in the public eye,” he told Drag Race star Bimini Bon-Boulash on The Pieces podcast.

“I call her Denise because she hates the name Denise, so I live with Denise.”

Over the last few years Lycett has made a name for himself by performing high-profile pranks to raise awareness about topical subjects.

The comedian made headline when he claimed to be “very right wing” on the first ever episode of Laura Kuenssburg’s BBC politics show, and mocked Liz Truss who was on the show to be interviewed.