Joe Lycett Announces That He's Become A Dad As He Shares Photo Of Baby Boy

Joe Lycett John Phillips via Getty Images

Mummy is actually a mummy! Comedian Joe Lycett’s latest stunt might just be his best one yet – he’s become a father.

The Late Night Lycett star confirmed the happy news that his partner had given birth in an Instagram post on Friday October 25th alongside an image of him cradling his new son inside his coat on a walk.

In a heartwarming caption, the stand-up comic praised the staff at Birmingham Women’s Hospital, saying that Birmingham is ‘lucky to have them.’

He wrote: “An appreciation post from me for the extraordinary @bham_womens hospital. My first encounter with them was years ago when they looked after a pal of mine through surgery, and then most recently when they masterfully welcomed a little boy into the world, who happens to be my son.

“The care and compassion his mum and he received was exceptional; from the antenatal classes, incredible midwives, consultants, doctors, nurses and the ongoing care in the community. We also loved their baked potatoes. Birmingham is so lucky to have them and I will be forever grateful for everything they’ve done.”

And in true Lycett fashion, the post couldn’t have been finished without some laughs: “I am LOVING being a dad but sadly I think this now means I can’t get out of going on Rob and Josh’s fucking podcast. We will not be taking any press requests about this as we have already sold the rights to the first family picture to Autotrader.”

Appearing on Bimini Bon-Boulash’s podcast The Pieces earlier last week, Joe opened up his partner ‘Denise’, who lives life out of the public eye.

“So I’ve got Winston the cat, and my partner Denise,” he told the Drag Race UK star.

“And, um, she’s not called Denise, but I don’t talk about her, because she has a job that she can’t be in the public eye. I call her Denise because she hates the name Denise, so, uh, I live with Denise.”