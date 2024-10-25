Joe Lycett announces son's birth in sweet post

Joe Lycett has announced his son's birth in a sweet post.

The former Taskmaster star has shared a photo of himself cuddling the baby boy on his Instagram account to thank Birmingham Women's Hospital for all of their support.

"An appreciation post from me for the extraordinary @bham_womens hospital. My first encounter with them was years ago when they looked after a pal of mine through surgery, and then most recently when they masterfully welcomed a little boy into the world, who happens to be my son," he wrote.

"The care and compassion his mum and he received was exceptional; from the antenatal classes, incredible midwives, consultants, doctors, nurses and the ongoing care in the community. We also loved their baked potatoes. Birmingham is so lucky to have them and I will be forever grateful for everything they’ve done."

Joe wrote that he was "loving being a dad" but was upset he now couldn't get out of Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's "f**king podcast" Parenting Hell.

Earlier in the month, Joe spoke on Drag Race UK star Bimini's podcast The Pieces with Bimini about his relationship with his partner, whom he refers to as "Denise" in public.

"She’s not called Denise, but I don’t talk about her, because she has a job that she can’t be in the public eye," he humorously told Bimini.

"I call her Denise because she hates the name Denise, so I live with Denise."

The comic acknowledged that it has been "interesting" when people find out he's been in "a long-term relationship with a woman".

"There was a brief period when I was at school when I thought because I was attracted to men, I was gay, and then I was like, whoa, whoa, whoa, hang on, back track," he recalled.

"I use the term bisexual when anyone asks and I just want to give a quick answer because people understand that. But I think the most accurate way of describing myself is pansexual, in that I’m not attracted to people just because of their gender."

The comedian has had a very busy year, having released a book – cheekily titled Joe Lycett's Art Hole – filled with stories about his fictional brushes with the world's most famous people.

He also brought back his late-night chatshow Late Night Lycett, where he pulled off an elaborate hoax on viewers where he planted outrageously fake news stories in the press.

Joe delighted in informing viewers that he'd completely made up a story about someone with a bruise on their leg in the shape of Prince Harry's face, as well as a statue of Steps star Ian "H" Watkins being built in his hometown of Cowbridge.

