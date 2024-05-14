Joe Lycett Has A Message For The Unlucky Person Sat Behind Him At The TV Baftas

Joe Lycett pictured backstage at the 2024 TV Baftas Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA via Getty Images

Joe Lycett’s elaborate outfit was undoubtedly one of the biggest talking points of this year’s TV Baftas.

After losing a bet on his Channel 4 show, the comedian arrived at this year’s ceremony in a look inspired by Queen Elizabeth I, which included a long flowing cape, an adorned ruff and even dyed red hair for the evening.

Speaking on the red carpet, Joe joked that he had found out Hannah Waddingham was sitting behind him, “and I want to ruin her night, so she can’t see anything”.

However, in the end, the Ted Lasso star was actually in the row in front of Joe – with someone else drawing the short straw and watching the event from behind his costume.

“In case you were wondering who had the fun of sitting behind Joe Lycett at tonight’s Baftas then wonder no more,” wrote BBC Sport producer Ron Chakraborty, alongside a photo of his obscured view.

Responding on Monday afternoon, Joe wrote back simply: “Lol soz Ron.”

lol soz ron https://t.co/b6NaBV5HXa — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) May 13, 2024

During the ceremony, the comic picked up the coveted Best Entertainment Performance award for his work on Late Night Lycett, ahead of Ant and Dec, Hannah Waddingham, Big Zuu, Graham Norton and the night’s hosts, Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett.

Accepting the award, Joe thanked “my mum and dad… Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII”, remarking: “I lost a bet, hence this [outfit]. I’m so hot and I need a piss.”

Check out all the red carpet photos you need to see from the 2024 TV Baftas in the gallery below…

