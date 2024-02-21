Joe Lycett's petition to for clean water overrun during sewage documentary

Joe Lycett Vs Sewage caused his website to crash. (Channel 4)

Joe Lycett's petition to water companies to spend money on keeping sewage out of Britain's water crashed during his documentary.

The comedian fronted new Channel 4 documentary Joe Lycett Vs Sewage, and appealed to viewers to write to their local water company, asking them to stop paying dividends to shareholders and use the money to improve the sewers in order to keep water clean. By the end of the documentary his petition website turdcast.co.uk was down after being flooded with users.

Joe Lycett Vs Sewage featured Gary Lineker in a fake podcast. (Channel 4)

Lycett used his documentary to highlight the thousands of sewage spillages into UK rivers and the sea that happen every year. The former presenter of The Great British Sewing Bee explained that spillages caused by heavy rainfall are not accidental, but occur because the outdated sewage system, owned by private water companies, needs £350 billion spending on it.

Joe Lycett's website petitioning water companies crashed. (Turdcast)

Lycett confessed that he himself owned four shares in Severn Trent water which his parents had bought him when he was a baby and he had received a cheque for a dividend of £2.56. The comic and chat show host said: "I'm going to need to do something big to get people to care."

In a bid to get media attention for sewage spills he staged a fake podcast with Gary Lineker and pretended to dump sewage into the Royak Albert Dock in Liverpool. But he then revealed it was another of his stunts and asked people to petition their local water companies.

Viewers were outraged by what they learned in the documentary.

One wrote on social media platform X: "Really can’t believe what I’m watching and hearing. Unbelievable !!!! #JoeLycettvsSewage"Another said: "Shareholders getting richer and richer, getting away with flooding our seas and waterways with s**t… the money should be directly reinvested into improving the infrastructure. But while they can get away with it they will. #JoeLycettVSSewage" And a third posted: "#JoeLycettvsSewage so it seems CEOs of water companies DO get to be chancers. They DO get to pass <Go> and collect £ squillions for polluting UK waters."

Lycett has become as famous for his political protests as he is for his comedy.

Joe Lycett and Jenny Powell launching fake podcast "Turdcast" at the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool. (Getty Images)

In 2021 he took on oil giant Shell in his documentary Joe Lycett Vs the Oil Giant. In 2022 he called out David Beckham's support of the Qatar World Cup by pretending to shred £10,000 in protest - although he later revealed he had donated the money to LGBTQ+ charities.

And in 2020 he changed his name to Hugo Boss in an act of protest against the fashion brand.

Lycett shared the official deed poll changing his name to match that of the German fashion brand's treatment of small business who use the word 'boss' on social media.

