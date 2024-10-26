Joe Lycett reveals he has become a father as he shares photo of son

Joe Lycett has announced he has become a father to a baby boy.

The 36-year-old comedian shared a picture of himself with his son on Instagram, joking that he now has no excuse to avoid appearing on Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett’s parenting podcast.

While Lycett is understood to be serious about the news, he quipped that he had sold the rights to the interview and photos to car dealership magazine Auto Trader.

The baby was born at Birmingham Women’s Hospital, though Lycett, known for his privacy, has not publicly named his partner.

“An appreciation post from me for the extraordinary @bham_womens hospital,” he wrote.

“My first encounter with them was years ago when they looked after a pal of mine through surgery, and then most recently when they masterfully welcomed a little boy into the world, who happens to be my son.

“The care and compassion his mum and he received was exceptional; from the antenatal classes, incredible midwives, consultants, doctors, nurses and the ongoing care in the community. We also loved their baked potatoes. Birmingham is so lucky to have them and I will be forever grateful for everything they’ve done.”

His message has sparked an outpouring of goodwill from the hospital and Auto Trader.

Lycett added: “I am LOVING being a dad but sadly I think this now means I can’t get out of going on Rob and Josh’s fucking podcast.”

To this, Beckett replied “Let’s talk,” and Widdicombe wrote, “Next Friday?”

Lycett has not revealed the name of his baby but he will likely bear his surname after the comedian reverted to his birth name having briefly changed it for a joke to Hugo Boss.

He has previously referred to his partner as “Denise” to “keep her out of the public eye”.