Joe Lycett Shares How He's Finding Fatherhood After Welcoming A Baby Boy

Joe Lycett Dave Benett via Getty Images

Joe Lycett has opened up about how he’s finding parenthood, after revealing last month that he’d become a dad.

Back in October, the comedian posted a picture of himself holding his newborn son in a park, praising the team at Birmingham Women’s Hospital who had “masterfully welcomed a little boy into the world, who happens to be my son”.

In the latest edition of his newsletter, Joe told his followers: “I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has been so lovely about my news (you may have seen on Instagram or in the press that I have just welcomed a son) – I’m finding fatherhood to be a total delight.”

The comic also set the record straight on speculation that his baby announcement may have actually been one of his many, many, many publicity stunts.

“To confirm, he’s defo not a stunt (although I appreciate I’ve cried wolf enough that might not be convincing),” he wrote.

Joe added that “as promised, I will be appearing on the Parenting Hell podcast in the near future”, having joked in his initial Instagram post that having become a dad “means I can’t get out of going on Rob and Josh’s fucking podcast”.

Last month, Joe revealed he was in a long-term relationship with a partner known only as “Denise”.

“She’s not called Denise, but I don’t talk about her, because she has a job that she can’t be in the public eye,” he told the podcast The Pieces.

“I call her Denise because she hates the name Denise.”

