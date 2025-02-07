Joe Lycett taking 'extended break' from Channel 4 after becoming a dad

Joe Lycett is said to be taking an 'extended break' from Channel 4 after becoming a dad credit:Bang Showbiz

Joe Lycett is taking an "extended break" from television after becoming a dad.

The 36-year-old comedian announced in October 2024 that he and his girlfriend - who is only known publicly as Denise - had welcomed their first child into the world, and now insiders have claimed that the future of his Channel 4 series is uncertain because he has not been able to discuss any further episodes with the broadcaster.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Joe’s witty one-liners as well as the show’s comedy and feel-good vibe mean it’s not shy of attracting big names like Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon.

“While Channel 4 are keen for another series, Joe has taken extended time off to be with his baby son and family so meetings on the future of 'Late Night Lycett' have not been able to take place.

“Bosses are respecting his decision and when he does return to work, talks will take place about whether to commission a new series."

When he first announced the news that he had become a dad, Joe was inundated with several accusations of setting the whole thing up as a prank but in November, he insisted that was mot the case.

He wrote in his newsletter: "I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has been so lovely about my news (you may have seen on instagram or in the press that I have just welcomed a son).

"I'm finding fatherhood to be a total delight. And to confirm, he’s defo not a stunt (although I appreciate I’ve cried wolf enough that might not be convincing) and as promised I will be appearing on the Parenting Hell podcast in the near future.”.