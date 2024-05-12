Joe Lycett's Elizabethan Look On The TV Baftas Red Carpet Definitely Stole The Show

Joe Lycett on the red carpet of the 2024 TV Baftas Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Yes, they say that fashion is cyclical, but we weren’t expecting anyone on this year’s TV Baftas red carpet to throw it all the way back to the Elizabethan era.

Then again, when Joe Lycett is on the guestlist, we should know by now to prepare for pretty much anything.

On Sunday evening, the stand-up comic was seen walking the red carpet in an elaborate outfit paying homage to the Tudors, with an ensemble inspired by Elizabeth I.

This included a metallic silver cape (just what you want on one of the hottest days of the year so far), a dramatic bejewelled ruff and even dyed red hair for the evening.

Joe was joined on the red carpet by his aunties Margaret and Pauline, after vowing to viewers of his Channel 4 show Late Night Lycett that if his relatives could rack up 100,000 followers on social media, he’d channel Elizabeth I on the Baftas red carpet.

Describing the outfit as “oven-baked salmon” chic, Joe commented: “This is the hottest I’ve ever been, I think…”

Joe with his aunties Margaret and Pauline Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images

Joe was nominated for two awards at the 2024 TV Baftas, including Best Entertainment Performance – where he’s up against Ant and Dec, Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, Graham Norton, Big Zuu and Hannah Waddingham – while his show Late Night Lycett is in the running for Best Comedy Entertainment Program.

Referring to one of his fellow nominees while chatting to Michelle Visage on the red carpet, Joe joked: “I know Hannah Waddingham is behind me [during the ceremony] and I want to ruin her night, so she can’t see anything.”

Last year, an episode of Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back scooped the Best Features award, and while Joe himself wasn’t at the ceremony, he still managed to steal the show with a pre-written acceptance speech poking fun at the then-burgeoning drama at This Morning.

