Joe Mazzulla really doesn't care that his love for The Town became a Jeopardy! question

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla might love the movie The Town, but he doesn't seem all that moved by that being the inspiration for a Jeopardy! prompt.

After Mazzulla's habit for watching the Ben Affleck-directed Boston crime movie was featured on the long-running game show this week, the Celtics coach shrugged it off when asked about it.

"I could care less," Mazzulla told reporters about the Jeopardy! moment before leaving the press table.

"What is a firm response?" would be the winning answer for any Jeopardy! contestant if they saw the Mazzulla clip.

To be fair to Mazzulla, his team dropped a tough one to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, so he might not have been in the mood to talk about it. At the least, we probably know what movie he'll watch to cheer himself up!

Joe Mazzulla on becoming a part of a jeopardy question:



