When is Joe Rogan interviewing Donald Trump? What we know ahead of their meeting.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will both be in the Lone Star State on Friday as the election is now less than two weeks away. Trump is set to appear at the popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” with Joe Rogan.

Trump has made appearances in other podcasts, such as Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend,” as the Republican presidential candidate looks to increase his lead among male voters. Trump has also made appearances on the show “Full Send,” hosted by the pro-Trump NELK boys (short for Nick, Elliot, Lucas, and Kyle).

Rogan is set to interview Trump in his Austin-based studio, according to information USA TODAY was able to obtain.

This would mark Trump’s first appearance on Rogan’s wildly popular podcast. Vice President Kamala Harris is also making her own appearance in the state, holding a rally in Houston alongside Beyoncé.

Although Trump is scheduled to sit with Rogan this Friday for the interview, the release date for the episode is yet to be announced. Ahead of his appearance on the show, here is what we know.

Trump and Rogan have had a complicated relationship

Trump and Rogan have had a complicated relationship. Back in August, Rogan praised the then-independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and accused Democrats and Republicans of misleading voters.

“That’s just what they do. That’s politics. They do it on the left, they do it on the right," Rogan said. "They gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives, and the only one who is not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr."

In response to these remarks, Trump fired back at Rogan on his social media site, Truth Social.

“It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024,” Trump posted.

How big is ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’?

Spotify said in March that the podcast had 14.5 million followers, according to Reuters. Apart from that number, Rogan has more than 19 million followers on Instagram and 17 million subscribers on YouTube.

