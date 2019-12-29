Joe Root hopes England can 'bounce back strong' after stricken side lose first Test in South Africa

England captain Joe Root has said he hopes his illness-affected team can "bounce back strong" after they lost the first Test match in South Africa by 107 runs.

Chasing a record second innings victory target of 376 on the fourth day in Pretoria, the tourists were all out for 268.

Root refused to blame a contagious bug that has seen 10 players, including the skipper himself who was affected on Friday, and four support staff laid low.

"I think pretty much everyone has been ill now, so hopefully that's out of the way! Hopefully that's the end of it and we can bounce back strong," Root said.

He added that the team's first innings collapse to 181 all out was central to their defeat.

"That's where the game was won and lost. It's really disappointing but in the same sense it's really pleasing to see us very quickly put in a better performance in the second innings."

England had raised hopes of a Headingley-esque finish when Ben Stokes - who hit an unbeaten 135 as his side chased down 359 to beat Australia at Leeds during the Ashes last summer - and Root were at the crease with 174 needed.

But Root's dismissal for 48 kicked off a sequence of five wickets for 36, with the innings wrapping up in familiar disappointing fashion for the tourists as Stuart Broad was clean bowled.

Root said: "It's not been long since we've seen similar chases from a similar group of players. We got ourselves in a position at lunch, with me and Ben (Stokes), where it was pretty much the same equation as at Headingley a few months back.

"We were fully confident we could chase those runs down, we just knew it was going to take one or two reasonable partnerships and we needed to negotiate the new ball very well."

South Africa lead 1-0 going into Friday's second Test in Cape Town.

