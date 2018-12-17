Has Joe Sugg revealed his romance with 'Strictly Come Dancing' partner Dianne Buswell?

It looks like the cat is finally out of the bag.

After weeks of rumours, Joe Sugg appears to have confirmed that he and Strictly Come Dancing pro-dance partner Dianne Buswell are an item.

Despite an obvious closeness between the pair, Joe and Dianne had refused to comment on any talk of off-screen romance, focusing on the dancing instead.

Posting a picture of them gazing into each other’s eyes to his Instagram page, he captioned: “I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special.”





If that was still not quite confirmation enough, his sister Zoe (aka fellow YouTube star Zoella) sent a flurry of heart emojis, while his business partner Caspar Lee commented: “So happy for you two.”

Fellow Strictly stars like Stacey Dooley, Dr Ranj and Katie Piper also dropped in congratulatory comments.

Indeed, Joe was just pipped to the Glitterball on Saturday night, after being more or less neck and neck with Dooley among bookmakers in recent weeks.

Though both Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer scored three perfect 40s for their final dances, the competition was always between the documentary maker and the YouTube sensation.

Early rumours had suggested that Sugg was receiving more votes than all the other contestants put together during the early part of the series.

But it was Dooley who won the day, scooping the prize with her pro-dance partner Kevin Clifton.

“I’ve won Strictly and flashed my knickers. A perfect Sat night,” she said.

I’ve won strictly and flashed my knickers. A perfect Sat night 👊🏽 — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) December 15, 2018





He wouldn’t be the first person to fall for his dance partner on the BBC show, of course.

Countdown’s Rachel Riley famously met her partner Pasha Kovalev on the show in 2013.

