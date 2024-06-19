Joe Swash shares heartfelt post about father's death

Joe Swash has shared a sweet post about his late dad in the aftermath of Father's Day.

The former EastEnders star took to Instagram to post a few images of his father Ricky, who sadly passed away when Joe was just 12 years old.

"Some people have asked about my dad over Father's Day and why I didn't post," Swash wrote in the caption.

"I lost my dad when I was 12 and It's still something I haven't quite got over still BUT this is my dad Ricky! the BEST DAD EVER!!"

Swash's wife Stacey Solomon commented on the tribute, writing: "Best dads make the best dads. to the moon and back Joe. X"

Speaking of his dad duties, Swash said he'd be open to having another kid with Solomon, despite her insisting they "don't want any more".

The couple share son Rex and daughters Rose and Belle, with their big family also including Solomon's sons Leighton and Zach from previous relationships, and Swash's son Harry from a previous one.

"I never thought I'd be sitting here with six kids," Swash told The Mirror last month.

"So you never know what life's going to throw at you. But if it does throw another baby at me there could be worse things."

"The big challenge is that they're all different stages," the actor said about the children's different ages. "We need to keep an eye on everyone's needs to make sure they're all being met.

"It's really hard. When you're tired you feel like a zombie. But they're your kids and it's the most fulfilling job in the world."



