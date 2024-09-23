Joe Turner's Come and Gone comes to Baltimore
The Chesapeake Shakespeare Co. is performing August Wilson's "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" through Oct. 13. Actor Josh Wilder plays a big part in celebrating Wilson, a famous African American playwright.
The Chesapeake Shakespeare Co. is performing August Wilson's "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" through Oct. 13. Actor Josh Wilder plays a big part in celebrating Wilson, a famous African American playwright.
Jeffrey Guan, a promising 20-year-old from Australia who recently made his PGA Tour debut, may lose his sight in one eye after a freak accident at a pro-am. He suffered the injury during a pro-am event Friday at Club Cataline in Batemans Bay, New South Wales. He was struck…
We have found a niche for Tom Brady to fill as Fox's lead analyst on NFL games, and it's just this: ripping on the Dallas Cowboys. He did it in Week 2 as the Cowboys melted down against the New Orleans Saints, and it happened again as he was ranting during Dallas's
Maybe Travis Kelce was just bummed that Taylor Swift apparently couldn't make it to Atlanta to watch him play in the Kansas City Chiefs' win on Sunday night. Or maybe a rough start to the season for him was the reason he looked sad on the bench. What
This post has been updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy. Raheem Morris wasn't going to say anything, but by saying just four words, you KNOW what he meant. The Atlanta Falcons head coach was clearly fumin
Following the Vancouver Canucks training camp scrimmage, the team announced a slew of roster moves.
Fever superstar Caitlin Clark had a rough WNBA postseason debut, suffering what appeared to be an accidental black eye from Sun's DiJonai Carrington.
The soon-to-be mom-of-three made an appearance in Atlanta to support her Chiefs quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes
It was a pair of familiar faces on the PGA Tour battling it out for one of the biggest titles on the DP World Tour on Sunday. Billy Horschel topped Rory McIlroy on the second playoff hole to win the 2024 BMW PGA Championship at Wentwo
Now that the WNBA regular season is over, awards have been decided and Caitlin Clark's phenomenal rookie campaign is being cemented in history. Not only was she named the unanimous AP Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-WNBA playe
With Week 3 behind us, here are five players you should consider picking up off your waiver wires.
Lots to talk about. Here are five observations from Sunday night’s Chiefs road victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
After a never-ending off-season, the Montreal Canadiens will finally be taking on the Philadelphia Flyers in their first pre-season game.
It's time to look ahead to Week 4! Check out these three fantasy football waiver wire suggestions.
TORONTO — A late-season Blue Jays news release in 2023 trumpeted the team's push to the post-season and release of playoff ticket info ahead of the final homestand.
The tight end's ensemble is reminiscent of the album that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, released in 2017
The mom of two, who is pregnant with their third child, shared the cute moment on her Instagram Stories
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is one of the best players of his generation, and his extremely disciplined diet sounds like a big reason as to why. On the Fox Sports broadcast of Baltimore's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, broadcaster Kevin…
Devin Singletary gave himself up at the 1-yard line late on Sunday afternoon instead of scoring an easy touchdown.
Kyle Larson led 462 of 500 laps to win the night race at Bristol, while four other drivers were eliminated from the Cup Series playoffs.
Week 3 was the backdrop to some tremendous NFL quarterback performances. Sam Darnold slung four touchdown passes to crush t