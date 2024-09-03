Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale tie the knot
The Swedish couple, actor Joel and model Kelly, got married in an intimate ceremony in Nevada over the weekend while visiting Black Rock City for the Burning Man festival. Kelly, 29, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news, sharing a series of photos and a video from the special day. The Victoria's Secret model wrote, "Always been soulmates. Husband & Wife returning from the playa." In the post, Kelly shared a clip of her and Joel's first kiss as husband and wife…