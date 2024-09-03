Joey Chestnut sets hot dog eating world record in rematch against Kobayashi

KameraOne

Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi reunited after 15 years to face off in Netflix's 'Unfinished Beef' hot dog eating showdown in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 2. Chestnut won the competition with a world record 83 hot dogs to Kobayashi's 66.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories