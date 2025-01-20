Joey Essex 'stalked by woman who sent 100,000 messages'

Joey Essex and former girlfriend Jessy Potts were allegedly the target of a stalker (ITV)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of stalking reality star Joey Essex by sending him more than 100,000 messages.

The unnamed woman was reportedly questioned by Cheshire Police over the allegation, with her phone and laptop being seized by detectives.

Essex, a former TOWIE star who recently appeared on Love Island, told The Sun last summer that he and then-girlfriend Jessy Potts had made a police report about alleged stalking.

It is said he received a threat to “shoot the s***” out of Ms Potts, among the mass of messages.

The woman, from the Stockport area, has been released on bail with a condition to not contact the reality star or his family, and to stay away from London and Essex.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We can confirm a 34-year-old woman from the Poynton area has been arrested on suspicion of stalking”, a Cheshire Police spokesperson said.

“The woman has been released on conditional bail until February while enquiries continue."

News of the stalking investigation emerged last August, with Essex telling The Sun: "We have had to take the decision to report the stalker to the police because the messages have started to become more threatening. I love my fans and want to be able to talk to them online but there has to be a line somewhere and sadly this is it."

He and Ms Potts met on Love Island and started a relationship, but the romance only lasted two months before they split.