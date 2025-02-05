Joey King Admits Her Much-Roasted ‘Glambot’ Video ‘Sucks’

Joey King thinks you can all give her "glambot" rankings a rest.

In a recent TikTok, the 25-year-old Family Affair actress playfully addressed ongoing online chatter at her expense regarding a 2019 viral red carpet moment.

“I mean, what’s there to say?” King said in response to a fan named Ava who asked her to “[please] talk about your glam bot.”

“We’ve all seen it," the Kissing Booth actress continued with a laugh. "It sucks."

The viral moment in question stemmed from 2019, when King walked the red carpet at the 2019 People's Choice Awards and stopped to do a "glambot" video for E!.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their correspondent explained how the recording would work, letting the Uglies actress know that “movement is good for this thing.”

Related: Joey King Debuts Blonde Hair in Paris After Tricking the Internet with Her Dramatic Bob Hairstyle

“Oh goody,” she hesitantly replied while listening to further instructions.

“It’s a high-speed camera, so the more movement you can give us, the better,” she was told.

The E! correspondent suggested that King try a spin, which she did, ending with a thumbs up.

Glambot Official/YouTube; E! Insider/YouTube Joey King

“I know Joey is haunted by that one,” a commenter wrote under a glambot ranking clip in November 2024. Another said, “No one beats joey king at the worst glambot.”

The Ramona and Beezus star redeemed herself at the 2024 SAG Awards when she saw the E! glambot once again — this time giving a fierce and sultry hair flip as the camera spun around her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Joey King Says She ‘Became a Happier Person’ When She Began Taking Fashion Risks: ‘My Face Lit Up’ (Exclusive)

During an appearance on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast in July 2024, as the 2019 clip continued to gain steam online, King said the glambot video that won’t seem to go away was filmed “so long ago.”

“And my favorite part [is that] people don’t know that,” she explained. “They think it’s recent.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Joey King, wearing Schiaparelli, October 2023

When host Amanda Hirsch asked King if she no longer hated the viral video or cared if others watched it, the Act star had an interesting response.

“No, watch it and hate it,” King said. “It’s gross.”

“It’s so funny,” she continued. “It’s honestly really funny because I hated it when it came out, and then no one saw it when it came out … and then, years later.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"That’s what kills me about the internet," Hirsch added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also asked King if the thing that made people talk so much about the glambot was the “thumbs up” at the end. King assured her that the masses were laughing because it looked like “I have no teeth.”

“Like what, why do I look like I have no teeth?” King asked.



Read the original article on People