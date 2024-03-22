Joey King Enjoys Date Night with Husband Steven Piet at “We Were the Lucky Ones” Premiere

King and Piet tied the knot in a civil ceremony in August 2023 and celebrated with friends and family in Mallorca, Spain the following month

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Joey King and Steven Piet pose for a photo at 'We Were The Lucky Ones' L.A. premiere

Joey King and her husband Steven Piet are still in newlywed bliss!

The couple stepped out for a date night at the premiere of King’s new Hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones on Thursday night.

The Bullet Train actress, 24, wore a chic ruffled mint green top, a matching beige skirt and gold ankle-strap heels. Piet, 32, wore a blue suit on top of a lavender dress shirt.

Their date night out comes nearly seven months after King and her director husband tied the knot in Mallorca, Spain after a civil ceremony in Los Angeles in August.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty (L-R) Joey King, Steven Piet

“We had so much fun, and it was just such a great day,” King recently told PEOPLE of the L.A. wedding at Same Day Marriage, which was followed by bowling. “My mom made my bouquet from the dollar store. She went there and got all these fake flowers and ribbon and tied it up. It was so cute.”

Predictably, she describes the Spain nuptials as an “incredibly different vibe.”

“There's so many favorite moments,” King said of the Mallorca festivities, which she calls “the best weekend of my whole life.”

The Mallorca nuptials ended with a little fun and spontaneity. The Kissing Booth star told Elite Daily in December that she and Piet jumped into the pool during their reception — while still wearing their formal wedding attire.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Joey King at the 'We Were The Lucky Ones' L.A. premiere

“It was not planned because we were already having a pool party the next day," she recalled. "I have never danced harder in my life than at my wedding. My husband and I got so hot, so sweaty. You know that heat where you can start to feel your heartbeat in your face? I was that hot.”

The couple first met in 2019 when Piet directed two episodes of King’s Hulu miniseries The Act and the actress asked him out at the end of filming.

“I've never really been afraid to tell people how I feel about them,” she shared. “Not to say I wasn't painfully nervous when I asked my husband out, I was freaking out!”

Steven Piet Instagram Joey King and Steven Piet

She added: “I was so nervous, but I knew that he would never do it 'cause he was so respectful and so sweet. I truly had no idea if he was even interested in me or not. I knew that if I didn't, I would think about it forever. I just had to do it.”

He ultimately agreed to the date and King announced their engagement on Instagram last March with photos from the desert proposal, calling the moment "a real dream."



We Were the Lucky Ones premieres Thursday, March 28, on Hulu.

