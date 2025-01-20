Joey King and Husband Steven Piet Lean Into ‘Corny’ Couple Aesthetic in Matching Sweaters with Their Dogs on Them

Joey King and Steven Piet are proud pet parents.

The couple can't get enough of their cute pups, Jesse and Fable, and now have one more way to showcase their adoration in addition to posting paw-fect selfies to social media — and that's with custom sweaters featuring pictures of their dogs on them!

On Monday, Jan. 20, the Bullet Train actress, 25, posted a new photo of herself and her husband, 40, rocking their new crewneck sweaters, which have adorable cutout images of their beloved pets. King can be seen smiling and sporting her new bleached brows while Piet poses with a peace sign.

“On the surface, we may seem like a couple who is a little corny and sometimes wears matching outfits…but deep down, we are literally exactly that,” King captioned the post.

Joey King/Instagram Joey King and husband Steven Piet have sweet couple's moment in matching sweaters dedicated to their two dogs

Over the years, King has advocated for pet adoption. She previously spoke to PEOPLE about rescuing Fable, whom she met while volunteering at an animal shelter in Romania.

"I came across Fable, and she was just so sad and so sweet," she said of the most recent addition to her family, further explaining that because the pup was “the runt of the litter,” she was often attacked by other dogs.

Joey King/Instagram Joey King pictured with her rescue pup Fable

She also opened up about the sweet relationship between Fable and Jesse, describing the latter as a “great big brother.”

Piet, a director, producer and writer, is also as much an animal-lover as King, a sentiment she described as “so special."

Joey King/Instagram Joey King and her dog Jesse

In September 2023, PEOPLE confirmed that King and Piet — who met while working on The Act in 2019 — tied the knot in Spain surrounded by their closest family and friends after JustJared first reported the news. Two weeks before their destination ceremony, they legally wed in Los Angeles and celebrated their matrimony with a good time at a bowling alley with loved ones.

Following their first wedding anniversary, the two made a front row appearance at the Max Mara show during Milan Fashion Week. In November, they belatedly celebrated the milestone at a LCD Soundsystem concert.

“Best anniversary present ever. Can’t stop smiling. Always wanted to see LCD live and now I have! What a show! Ears still ringing, cheeks still hurting,” she wrote alongside an Instagram carousel of her fun night out with Piet.

